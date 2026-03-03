Average Pay by Age: How Do You Compare?

Source: ElenaMist / Getty

Once you’ve settled into a new job, it’s easy to get caught up in everyday responsibilities—meetings, deadlines, and projects that keep your schedule full. During that routine, you may not spend much time thinking about how your paycheck compares with others. But eventually, many people start to ask an important question: Am I earning what I’m worth? 💼

Taking a moment to look at the bigger picture—such as how your income compares with others in your age group—can help you better understand where you stand in your career and what financial progress might look like over time.

Median Salary for Ages 16–24

When you’re just beginning your career, your earnings are usually at their lowest point. Entry-level pay can make budgeting difficult, but it’s also a stage that typically doesn’t last forever.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the median weekly salary for workers between 16 and 24 years old is $771, which equals $40,092 per year.

Median Salary for Ages 25–34

By your late twenties and early thirties, there’s a good chance you’ve received your first raise or moved into a higher-paying role. As income grows, though, so can spending—a phenomenon known as lifestyle creep.

One strategy to stay ahead financially is to pay yourself first. Automating savings ensures a portion of each paycheck goes directly into savings before you have the chance to spend it.

The median weekly salary for people ages 25 to 34 is $1,150, or about $59,800 per year.

💡 Tip: If you receive a bonus, consider the 80/20 rule—use 80% to pay down debt, save, or invest, and keep 20% to spend on something enjoyable.

Median Salary for Ages 35–44

By this stage, many workers have switched jobs, advanced within their careers, or even changed industries entirely. Some may also be supporting families, which can make expenses feel like they’re rising faster than income.

Still, after years in the workforce, raises, bonuses, and growing savings can start to make a difference.

The median weekly salary for workers ages 35 to 44 is $1,385, which works out to $72,020 annually.

💡 Tip: Curious how your pay compares within your profession? The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks wages for more than 800 occupations at data.bls.gov/oesprofile. You can select your occupation, view national median wages, and even filter by state or industry.

Median Salary for Ages 45–54

During this stage of life, financial responsibilities can multiply. Many people are balancing the needs of children, helping aging parents, and preparing for retirement.

Ideally, this is the time to maximize retirement savings. Workers age 50 and older can take advantage of catch-up contributions to retirement accounts. In 2026, people ages 50 to 59 can contribute $8,000 more to their 401(k) than younger workers. That allows contributions of up to $32,500 to a 401(k) and $8,600 to an IRA.

The median weekly salary for workers ages 45 to 54 is $1,377, or $71,604 per year.

Median Salary for Ages 55–64

For many people in their late fifties and early sixties, children are leaving home and retirement planning becomes more immediate.

At this stage, the government also allows higher retirement contributions. In 2026, workers can contribute up to $32,500 to a 401(k) between ages 50 and 59, and $35,750 for those between 60 and 63.

The median weekly salary for people ages 55 to 64 is $1,322, or $68,744 annually.

Median Salary for Age 65 and Older

Income in later life often looks very different. Some people choose to keep working full-time or part-time—about 4 in 10 Social Security recipients still have jobs—while others rely on retirement savings and investment income instead of a paycheck.

For those age 65 and older who are still working, the median weekly salary is $1,193, which equals $62,036 per year.