Weapons Go Missing from Gibson County Sheriff’s Evidence Room

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating weapons may be missing from its evidence room.

According to deputies, the case involve’s weapons connected to a criminal case dating back to December of 2013. The concern was reportedly raised by a former employee on social media, prompting the department to open an internal review.

The sheriff’s office says a detective is now working alongside the Gibson County Attorney’s Office and an outside agency to determine whether any items are unaccounted for and how the situation may have occurred.

Authorities have not confirmed how many weapons may be involved, and no additional details have been released.