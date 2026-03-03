Listen Live
Close
Local

Investigation Underway After Weapons Go Missing

Weapons Go Missing from Gibson County Sheriff’s Evidence Room

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office is investigating weapons may be missing from its evidence room.

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

crime scene with police tape
Source: (Photo: aijohn784/Thinkstock)

Weapons Go Missing from Gibson County Sheriff’s Evidence Room

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating weapons may be missing from its evidence room.

According to deputies, the case involve’s weapons connected to a criminal case dating back to December of 2013. The concern was reportedly raised by a former employee on social media, prompting the department to open an internal review.

The sheriff’s office says a detective is now working alongside the Gibson County Attorney’s Office and an outside agency to determine whether any items are unaccounted for and how the situation may have occurred.

Authorities have not confirmed how many weapons may be involved, and no additional details have been released.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
crime scene with police tape
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Weapons Go Missing from Gibson County Sheriff’s Evidence Room

SWITZERLAND-MUSIC-POLICE
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Global Music Icon Sting Brings Big Hits and Big Energy to Indianapolis This October

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  John Herrick

How the Situation in Iran is Affecting Indiana Gas Prices

Marion VA Medical Center fire
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion VA Center Fire Caused $20 Million in Damages

Department of Justice
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Plainfield Man Who Vandalized Local Church Sentenced

Indiana Donor Network
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rejected Lungs Revived in Indy: A U.S. First Saves Local Man

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Sergeant Exposes Abuse in Indiana Prison System

NWS
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain to Bring Near-Daily Showers Across Indiana

Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Calls Iran Strikes ‘Long Overdue’

I-65
Local  |  Staff

1 Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-65

Ernest Malone
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indianapolis Fire Chief Recognized for 40 Years of Service

Arcadia gas main
Local  |  Staff

Evacuation Partially Lifted in Arcadia After Contractor Hit Gas Main

IU Health/Ivy Tech
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Philanthropic Boost for Indiana’s Nursing Education

Raccoon
Local  |  John Herrick

DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed Over the Weekend

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close