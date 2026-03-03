Listen Live
Braun Calls Iran Strikes ‘Long Overdue’



Published on March 3, 2026

Mike Braun
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun / Indiana Governor Mike Braun

STATEHOUSE — Governor Mike Braun opened a meeting Tuesday by addressing U.S. airstrikes in Iran, calling the military action “long overdue” and praising what he described as decisive leadership from President Trump.

Speaking for the first several minutes before turning to highlights from Indiana’s recent legislative session, Braun said he supports the president’s hope that Iranian leaders will “lay down their arms” and allow the Iranian people to usher in a new government focused on prosperity rather than terrorism.

“The Iranian regime, led by the Ayatollah, has been the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism,” Braun said, referring to Ali Khamenei. “I think prior administrations never did deal with it in a way that might give some type of final resolution to it. So far, so good — we’ll see what happens — but I think it was long overdue, making a strong statement.”

Braun said the strikes appear to have significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities, though he acknowledged uncertainty about what may come next.

“Everyone stationed there is in some peril,” Braun said, referring to U.S. troops deployed in the region. “But from what we’ve seen to date, their capabilities were pretty well weakened.”

The governor also expressed concern for service members from Indiana currently deployed overseas.

“I want to express my gratitude to the brave Hoosiers that are currently deployed,” Braun said. “The state of Indiana has you and your families in our prayers, and we’re proud and grateful for your service.”

After addressing the international conflict, Braun shifted his remarks to discuss the recently concluded legislative session, outlining policy priorities and accomplishments at the state level.

But he returned briefly to the topic of Iran, saying the president’s actions demonstrated “decisive leadership on the world stage” and reiterating his support for what he characterized as a strong response to ongoing threats.

