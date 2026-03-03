1 Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 65 early Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened on I-65 northbound on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Troopers responded to mile marker 126 near Traders Lane and 82nd Street.

The crash resulted in a vehicle overturning on a guardrail. One person was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s TrafficWise map showed that the right lane of I-65 was closed after the incident.

No other details about the hit-and-run have been released.