Listen Live
Close
Local

1 Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-65

Indiana State Police said a person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-65 on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 65 early Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened on I-65 northbound on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Troopers responded to mile marker 126 near Traders Lane and 82nd Street.

The crash resulted in a vehicle overturning on a guardrail. One person was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s TrafficWise map showed that the right lane of I-65 was closed after the incident.

No other details about the hit-and-run have been released.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Calls Iran Strikes ‘Long Overdue’

I-65
Local  |  Staff

1 Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-65

Ernest Malone
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indianapolis Fire Chief Recognized for 40 Years of Service

Arcadia gas main
Local  |  Staff

Evacuation Partially Lifted in Arcadia After Contractor Hit Gas Main

IU Health/Ivy Tech
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Philanthropic Boost for Indiana’s Nursing Education

Raccoon
Local  |  John Herrick

DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed Over the Weekend

AES indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

AES to be Bought by Global Investor Consortium, Taking Company Private

Clinton County Sheriff's Merit Board Meeting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Accusations Rock Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director to Take Part in Sports Roundtable at White House

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita: Hoosier Doctor Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Claims

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana 2026 Recap: Affordability and Safety Lead the Way

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southwest Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Warms Up After Snow, Rain on the Way

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 3-2-26

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close