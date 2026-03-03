Listen Live
Close
Local

Indianapolis Fire Chief Recognized for 40 Years of Service

The Indianapolis City-County Council passed a special resolution on Monday that shows their appreciation to IFD Chief Ernest Malone for his 40 years with the department.

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ernest Malone
Indianapolis Fire Chief Ernest Malone (Source: IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who has served his hometown of Indianapolis for many decades is being honored this week.

On Monday, the Indianapolis City-County Council passed a special resolution to recognize the 40 years of dedicated service by Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) Chief Ernest Malone.

“First, I want to thank my God for giving me the opportunity to serve in my home city in so many capacities,” Chief Malone said during Monday’s council meeting. “Indianapolis is again, not just a place I work, it is my home.”

Chief Malone joined the Indianapolis Fire Department in 1986. He has held every Merit Rank in the department up to and including Battalion Chief.

Malone’s time as IFD chief started in 2014. He had served as assistant chief before that, since 2010.

“So many people pour into you over a 40-year career,” said Malone, who is not retiring just yet.

“We’re not done yet, I’m not done yet, but this is certainly a milestone worth remembering,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to serve our citizens with you all.”

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Calls Iran Strikes ‘Long Overdue’

I-65
Local  |  Staff

1 Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-65

Ernest Malone
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indianapolis Fire Chief Recognized for 40 Years of Service

Arcadia gas main
Local  |  Staff

Evacuation Partially Lifted in Arcadia After Contractor Hit Gas Main

IU Health/Ivy Tech
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Philanthropic Boost for Indiana’s Nursing Education

Raccoon
Local  |  John Herrick

DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed Over the Weekend

AES indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

AES to be Bought by Global Investor Consortium, Taking Company Private

Clinton County Sheriff's Merit Board Meeting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Accusations Rock Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director to Take Part in Sports Roundtable at White House

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita: Hoosier Doctor Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Claims

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana 2026 Recap: Affordability and Safety Lead the Way

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southwest Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Warms Up After Snow, Rain on the Way

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 3-2-26

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close