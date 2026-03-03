Indianapolis Fire Chief Recognized for 40 Years of Service

Indianapolis Fire Chief Ernest Malone (Source: IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who has served his hometown of Indianapolis for many decades is being honored this week.

On Monday, the Indianapolis City-County Council passed a special resolution to recognize the 40 years of dedicated service by Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) Chief Ernest Malone.

“First, I want to thank my God for giving me the opportunity to serve in my home city in so many capacities,” Chief Malone said during Monday’s council meeting. “Indianapolis is again, not just a place I work, it is my home.”

Chief Malone joined the Indianapolis Fire Department in 1986. He has held every Merit Rank in the department up to and including Battalion Chief.

Malone’s time as IFD chief started in 2014. He had served as assistant chief before that, since 2010.

“So many people pour into you over a 40-year career,” said Malone, who is not retiring just yet.

“We’re not done yet, I’m not done yet, but this is certainly a milestone worth remembering,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to serve our citizens with you all.”