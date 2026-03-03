Evacuation Partially Lifted in Arcadia After Contractor Hit Gas Main

Source: WISH-TV

ARCADIA, Ind. — An evacuation order has been partially lifted in Arcadia after residents there were ordered to leave their homes due to a ruptured gas main.

On Monday, the Arcadia Police Department issued an evacuation order for those living within a quarter mile of Howard Avenue and East Street after an independent contractor accidentally struck a large gas main during fiber cable work.

Hamilton County Emergency Management has lifted the evacuation order for everyone except those who live in the 200 block of East Howard Avenue.

HCEM said the issue needed about six hours to be resolved.