Listen Live
Close
Local

DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed

DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed Over the Weekend

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Raccoon
Source: Wayne Tyler Leiseberg / Getty

FULTON COUNTY, Ind.–A North Judson man died after being accidentally shot while hunting raccoons in Fulton County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the incident occurred when a hunter fired at a raccoon climbing a tree, causing the bullet to ricochet and strike 31-year-old Andrew Boots in the abdomen. Boots was taken to a hospital in South Bend where he later died.

Emergency medical personnel say they were called just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to County Road 500 West, just south of State Road 110. It happened in the woods near that location.

Conservation officers say they are investigating the incident.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Raccoon
Local  |  John Herrick

DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed Over the Weekend

AES indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

AES to be Bought by Global Investor Consortium, Taking Company Private

Clinton County Sheriff's Merit Board Meeting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Accusations Rock Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director to Take Part in Sports Roundtable at White House

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita: Hoosier Doctor Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Claims

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana 2026 Recap: Affordability and Safety Lead the Way

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southwest Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Warms Up After Snow, Rain on the Way

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 3-2-26

Michigan State v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Fall to #13 Michigan State 77-64, Suffer Fourth Straight Loss

Sign: No US-Israeli War on Iran
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

US-Israeli Strike Protest in Downtown Indy

House Gop 6/04/25
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wife of Rep. Jim Baird Dies Following Car Accident Complications

NWS 3-1-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Soggy, Spring-Like Warm-Up for March

Central Organ of Human Nervous System Brain Anatomy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close