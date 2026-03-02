DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed
DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed Over the Weekend
FULTON COUNTY, Ind.–A North Judson man died after being accidentally shot while hunting raccoons in Fulton County.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the incident occurred when a hunter fired at a raccoon climbing a tree, causing the bullet to ricochet and strike 31-year-old Andrew Boots in the abdomen. Boots was taken to a hospital in South Bend where he later died.
Emergency medical personnel say they were called just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to County Road 500 West, just south of State Road 110. It happened in the woods near that location.
Conservation officers say they are investigating the incident.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM