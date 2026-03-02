DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed Over the Weekend

Source: Wayne Tyler Leiseberg / Getty

FULTON COUNTY, Ind.–A North Judson man died after being accidentally shot while hunting raccoons in Fulton County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the incident occurred when a hunter fired at a raccoon climbing a tree, causing the bullet to ricochet and strike 31-year-old Andrew Boots in the abdomen. Boots was taken to a hospital in South Bend where he later died.

Emergency medical personnel say they were called just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to County Road 500 West, just south of State Road 110. It happened in the woods near that location.

Conservation officers say they are investigating the incident.