Listen Live
Close
Politics

Trump Floats U.S. ‘Friendly Takeover’ as Cuba Faces Fuel Crisis

Trump says the U.S. could carry out a “friendly takeover” of Cuba as a fuel blockade squeezes the regime.

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CUBA-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
Source: YAMIL LAGE / Getty

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested the United States could pursue a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, as his administration ramps up pressure on the communist government in Havana through a fuel blockade.

“The Cuban government is talking with us. They’re in a big deal of trouble, as you know. They have no money, no anything right now,” Trump told reporters. “Maybe we’ll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba.”

The comments come after Trump issued an executive order at the end of January establishing a fuel blockade against the island nation. The move was designed to weaken the Cuban government, which depends heavily on imported energy and food.

Earlier this week, the United Nations’ top official for Cuba warned the situation on the island is worsening. The official said daily life is “becoming fragile,” citing growing strain on health care, water systems and food distribution.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials reportedly met Thursday with the grandson of former Cuban president Raúl Castro during a Caribbean conference attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Castro’s grandson, Raúl Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, acts as his grandfather’s bodyguard and is believed to oversee the Cuban military’s business conglomerate, GAESA. The group controls a large portion of the country’s economy. According to the Miami Herald, GAESA held about $18 billion in assets in 2024, along with funds in undisclosed bank accounts.

The Cuban government has introduced emergency measures in response to the U.S. fuel blockade and is reportedly down to six to seven weeks of fuel reserves before the island could face widespread blackouts.

Trump’s remarks also follow a deadly encounter Wednesday between the Cuban coast guard and a boat carrying U.S. citizens, permanent residents and visa holders. At least four people on board were killed, while others were injured and detained. Cuban authorities accused those involved of committing “terrorism” against the island.

Despite the deadly incident, both governments have issued statements suggesting tensions may be easing. Officials on both sides said they are cooperating to clarify what the Cuban government described as “regrettable events.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director to Take Part in Sports Roundtable at White House

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Doctor Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Claims

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana 2026 Recap: Affordability and Safety Lead the Way

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southwest Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Warms Up After Snow, Rain on the Way

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 3-2-26

Michigan State v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Fall to #13 Michigan State 77-64, Suffer Fourth Straight Loss

Sign: No US-Israeli War on Iran
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

US-Israeli Strike Protest in Downtown Indy

House Gop 6/04/25
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wife of Rep. Jim Baird Dies Following Car Accident Complications

NWS 3-1-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Soggy, Spring-Like Warm-Up for March

Central Organ of Human Nervous System Brain Anatomy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Driver Killed in Huntington County Crash

National Weather Service
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Snow Possible on Sunday, Then Rain, Followed by Warmer Temps

Dana Minies Jr.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Gets 62 Years for Charges From Fatal 2024 Fort Wayne Shooting

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close