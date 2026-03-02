IU Athletic Director to Take Part in Sports Roundtable at White House

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Indiana University Athletic Director Scott Dolson is scheduled to go to the White House on Friday for a college sports roundtable.

The focus of it is to discuss solutions for the current problems in college athletics. Dolson said he couldn’t discuss specifics, but he did say recently that the success of the IU football team winning the national championship in January is having a positive impact all across the board.

“Through this national attention, people are seeing the IU School of Medicine is phenomenal. They could find a cure for Alzheimer’s. It’s also been good for things like the Kelley School of Business and the School of Music,” said Dolson.

He says people ask him all the time if Indiana is a football school. Dolson says they are, but they’re also what he calls a “winning school.”

“All of our programs focus on winning and all of that feeds into the student athlete experience. We’re always thinking about that all across the department. We want to maximize the experience for all of our student athletes in every way. With football doing what they’re doing, I think that gives all of the university confidence that we can do it,” said Dolson.

Dolson gave a lot of credit to Indiana University President Pamela Whitten who took over the position on July 1, 2021. Dolson says Whitten showed support to athletics right upon his first meeting with her.

“She said, ‘Scott we’re going to be excellent in everything we do and that includes football. So we need to come up with a plan to do that.’ It’s important to the entire department. She understood it,” said Dolson.

President Trump is supposed to chair the roundtable. The vice charis will be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and New York Yankees president Randy Levine.

The meeting is subject to delay or cancellation. It’s considered a closed-door session.

Among other people scheduled to attend the roundtable are the following:

-Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti

-Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark

-SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

-ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips

-American Athletic Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti

-Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez

-Athletic directors Jim Currie (Wake Forest), Jamie Pollard (Iowa State), Scott Dolson (Indiana), Pete Bevacqua (Notre Dame)

-Former Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione

-Former Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick

-Former coaches Mack Brown, Nick Saban, Tony Dungy and Urban Meyer

-Heisman Trophy winners Tim Tebow and Charlie Ward

-University presidents/chancellors, including Doug Girod (Kansas), Jeff Gold (Nebraska) and Donde Plowman (Tennessee)

-NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

-Business leaders such as David Blitzer, Marc Ganis and Gerry Cardinale

-Professional golfers Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau

-Former U.S. Secretary of State and Denver Broncos minority owner Condoleezza Rice

-New England Patriots president Jonathan Kraft

-Texas Tech NIL chairman Cody Campbell

-Media executives from FOX and ESPN