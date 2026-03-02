Listen Live
Closings and Delays 3-2-26

Published on March 2, 2026

  • A Children’s Habitat Opening 2 Hr late; No AM Toddler Program
  • ABC Stewart Montessori School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • All God’s Children Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Bethesda Christian Schools E-Learning
  • Bishop Chatard High School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Blue River Valley School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Brown County School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Brownsburg Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Brownstown Central Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Building Blocks Preschool-New Castle Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cardinal Ritter High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Carmel Clay Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Carmel Montessori School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Cathedral High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Center Grove Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late; No AM Preschool
  • Center Grove Montessori Opening 1 Hr late; No before care
  • Central Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late; No morning childcare
  • Central Nine Career Center Opening 2 Hrs late; No AM Session
  • Charles A Beard School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Children of Hope Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Children’s Circle of Second Presbyterian Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Christ the King Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cloverdale Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cornerstone Lutheran at Eagle Creek Opening 1 Hr late; No Before Care
  • Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Opening 1 Hr late
  • Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Crawfordsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Damar Charter Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Danville Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Decatur County Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Discovery Days Preschool Closed
  • Eastern Hancock Co Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Edinburgh Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Eminence Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Enlace Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Fortune Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Franklin Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Geist Montessori Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greencastle Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greenfield Central Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greensburg Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greenwood Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greenwood Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greenwood Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Hamilton SE Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Heritage Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Herron High School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Herron Preparatory Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Herron-Riverside High School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Holy Name Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Horizon Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • ICAP Head Start-Henry County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • ICAP Head Start-Rush County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Independence Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy-West Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy North Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indianapolis Junior Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • International School of Indiana Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Irvington Community School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning
  • Kiddie Kingdom Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lawrence Co Independent Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lebanon Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Legacy Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lumen Christi Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lutheran High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Martinsville Schools MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mays Community Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mill Creek Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Monroe Co Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Monroe-Gregg School District Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mooresville Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mooresville Consolidated Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock) Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Nettle Creek School Corp. Opening at 10:00 AM
  • New Castle Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • New Palestine Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools Opening 2 Hrs late; No AM PreK
  • Noblesville Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Central Parke Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Putnam Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North West Hendricks School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Options Schools-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Options Schools-Westfield Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Options Schools ABA Fishers Opening 2 Hrs late; No AM Services
  • Orchard School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Our Lady of Greenwood School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Pike Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Randolph Southern School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Roncalli High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Rush County Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Saint Anthony Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late; No Before Care
  • Saints Francis & Clare School Opening 2 Hrs late; No Before Care
  • SENSE Charter School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Seven Oaks Classical School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Seymour Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Shakamak Schools MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Shelby Eastern Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Shelby Senior Services, Inc. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Shelbyville Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Shepherd Community Center Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County No Together Today
  • South Henry School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • South Putnam Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Springville Community Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Barnabas Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Jude Catholic School Opening 1 Hr late
  • St Luke School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Malachy School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Marys School-Greensburg Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Peter’s Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Suburban Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center – Shelbyville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Nature School of Central Indiana Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Oaks Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Thrive Preschool Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
  • Tindley Accelerated Schools 2 hour delay
  • Traders Point Christian Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Trinity Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Triton Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Washington Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Western Boone Co Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Westfield Washington Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Zion Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Zionsville Community SchoolsOpening 2 Hrs late

