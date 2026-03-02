Closings and Delays 3-2-26
- A Children’s Habitat Opening 2 Hr late; No AM Toddler Program
- ABC Stewart Montessori School Opening 2 Hrs late
- All God’s Children Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
- Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle Opening 2 Hrs late
- Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Bethesda Christian Schools E-Learning
- Bishop Chatard High School Opening 1 Hr late
- Blue River Valley School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Brown County School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Brownsburg Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Brownstown Central Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Building Blocks Preschool-New Castle Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cardinal Ritter High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Carmel Clay Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Carmel Montessori School Opening 1 Hr late
- Cathedral High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Center Grove Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late; No AM Preschool
- Center Grove Montessori Opening 1 Hr late; No before care
- Central Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late; No morning childcare
- Central Nine Career Center Opening 2 Hrs late; No AM Session
- Charles A Beard School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Children of Hope Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
- Children’s Circle of Second Presbyterian Opening 2 Hrs late
- Christ the King Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cloverdale Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cornerstone Lutheran at Eagle Creek Opening 1 Hr late; No Before Care
- Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Opening 1 Hr late
- Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Crawfordsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Damar Charter Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Danville Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Decatur County Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Discovery Days Preschool Closed
- Eastern Hancock Co Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Edinburgh Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Eminence Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Enlace Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Fortune Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Franklin Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Geist Montessori Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greencastle Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greenfield Central Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greensburg Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greenwood Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greenwood Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greenwood Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Hamilton SE Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Heritage Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Herron High School Opening 1 Hr late
- Herron Preparatory Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Herron-Riverside High School Opening 1 Hr late
- Holy Name Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Horizon Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Opening 2 Hrs late
- ICAP Head Start-Henry County Opening 2 Hrs late
- ICAP Head Start-Rush County Opening 2 Hrs late
- Independence Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indiana Math & Science Academy-West Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indiana Math & Science Academy North Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indianapolis Junior Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- International School of Indiana Opening 2 Hrs late
- Irvington Community School Opening 2 Hrs late
- J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Opening 2 Hrs late
- Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning
- Kiddie Kingdom Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lawrence Co Independent Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lebanon Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Opening 2 Hrs late
- Legacy Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lumen Christi Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lutheran High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Martinsville Schools MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mays Community Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mill Creek Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Monroe Co Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Monroe-Gregg School District Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mooresville Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mooresville Consolidated Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock) Opening 2 Hrs late
- Nettle Creek School Corp. Opening at 10:00 AM
- New Castle Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- New Palestine Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools Opening 2 Hrs late; No AM PreK
- Noblesville Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Central Parke Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Putnam Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- North West Hendricks School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Options Schools-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
- Options Schools-Westfield Opening 2 Hrs late
- Options Schools ABA Fishers Opening 2 Hrs late; No AM Services
- Orchard School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Our Lady of Greenwood School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Pike Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Randolph Southern School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Roncalli High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Rush County Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Saint Anthony Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late; No Before Care
- Saints Francis & Clare School Opening 2 Hrs late; No Before Care
- SENSE Charter School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Seven Oaks Classical School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Seymour Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Shakamak Schools MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Shelby Eastern Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Shelby Senior Services, Inc. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Shelbyville Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Shepherd Community Center Opening 2 Hrs late
- Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County No Together Today
- South Henry School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- South Putnam Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
- Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Springville Community Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Barnabas Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Jude Catholic School Opening 1 Hr late
- St Luke School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Malachy School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Marys School-Greensburg Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Peter’s Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Suburban Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center – Shelbyville Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Nature School of Central Indiana Opening 2 Hrs late
- Oaks Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Thrive Preschool Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
- Tindley Accelerated Schools 2 hour delay
- Traders Point Christian Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Trinity Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Triton Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Washington Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Western Boone Co Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Westfield Washington Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Zion Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Zionsville Community SchoolsOpening 2 Hrs late
More from WIBC 93.1 FM