Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/2/26: Iran, Iranian Women Cheer, Dems Don’t

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Oil prices rise

Ayatollah dead. Good. – https://apnews.com/article/iran-supreme-leader-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-dead-5b13b69b708c4ed38e8f95f5fb41a597

….the complete shift in dealing with terrorists and an end to the old guard – https://x.com/NoahPollak/status/2027770547451408733?s=20

….three US Servicemembers killed. Remember their service and their sacrifice – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/3-us-servicemembers-killed-during-operation-epic-fury/

….Israel killed 40 top commanders in the first 60 seconds – https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/defense-news/article-888358

….we took control of Iranian TV and showed videos of Trump and Netanyahu speaking directly to the people of Iran – https://x.com/viral_youtubes/status/2028196771654951049

….allegedly, the new Iranian leadership wants talks – https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-888411

….but the new leader is already dead – https://x.com/GloOouD/status/2028162022345507244

….Trump to IRGC: Stand down, get immunity and live – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-offering-immunity-irgc-iranian-military/

….celebrating in NYC – https://nypost.com/2026/03/01/us-news/hundreds-of-iranian-americans-fill-nyc-streets-to-celebrate-death-of-ayatollah-khamenei-make-iran-great-again/

….Democrats want War Powers vote because widespread changes in the Middle East is bad for their re-election chances – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/congress-war-powers-vote-after-us-israel-strikes-iran/

….how else can you explain their outrage? What else comes close?

….America approves, and Millennials look silly – https://x.com/iapolls2022/status/2028158661890359709?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA