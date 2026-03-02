Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/2/26: NFL Combine, US Servicemen Deaths

Tony Katz: NFL Combine, Ayatollah, US Servicemen Deaths, Jesse Brown

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Tony enjoys himself a Kroger Whippie during Tara’s report

JMV talking about Fernando Mendoza at the NFL Combine

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Trump announcing the death of the Ayatollah and death of US Service Members. 

Today on the Marketplace:    Would you trust Cartiers sold on the Marketplace? 

Socialist Jesse Brown wants to see the US lose

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director to Take Part in Sports Roundtable at White House

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Doctor Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Claims

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana 2026 Recap: Affordability and Safety Lead the Way

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southwest Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Warms Up After Snow, Rain on the Way

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 3-2-26

Michigan State v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Fall to #13 Michigan State 77-64, Suffer Fourth Straight Loss

Sign: No US-Israeli War on Iran
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

US-Israeli Strike Protest in Downtown Indy

House Gop 6/04/25
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wife of Rep. Jim Baird Dies Following Car Accident Complications

NWS 3-1-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Soggy, Spring-Like Warm-Up for March

Central Organ of Human Nervous System Brain Anatomy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Driver Killed in Huntington County Crash

National Weather Service
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Snow Possible on Sunday, Then Rain, Followed by Warmer Temps

Dana Minies Jr.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Gets 62 Years for Charges From Fatal 2024 Fort Wayne Shooting

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close