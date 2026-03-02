Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/2/26: NFL Combine, US Servicemen Deaths
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
Tony enjoys himself a Kroger Whippie during Tara’s report
JMV talking about Fernando Mendoza at the NFL Combine
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Trump announcing the death of the Ayatollah and death of US Service Members.
Today on the Marketplace: Would you trust Cartiers sold on the Marketplace?
Socialist Jesse Brown wants to see the US lose
