Hoosiers Fall to #13 Michigan State 77-64

Hoosiers Fall to #13 Michigan State 77-64, Suffer Fourth Straight Loss

Published on March 1, 2026

Michigan State v Indiana
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 13th ranked Michigan State Spartan men’s basketball lead the entire game and handed the Indiana Hoosiers their fourth straight loss on Sunday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington 77-64.

The Spartans led by as many as 13 points in the contest. The Hoosiers cut the deficit to as close as five points in the second half, but could get no closer than that.

Michigan State outrebounded Indiana 35-27 and had 22 points off their bench while the Hoosiers bench went scoreless.

The Spartans made 49% of their shots while the Hoosiers only converted on 39% of their attempts.

Hoosier guard Lamar Wilkerson had 29 points to lead all scorers followed by Tucker DeVries who scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Jeremy Fears Jr. and Jaxon Kohler each scored 21 points for the Spartans while Kohler ended up with 13 boards. Kur Teng also tossed in 18 points on six made three-pointers.

Indiana drops to 17-12 on the year and 8-10 in the Big Ten. Their final home game of the season is against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-15, 7-11 in the Big Ten) on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 on 93.1 FM WIBC.

