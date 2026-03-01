Listen Live
Close
Local

US-Israeli Strike Protest in Downtown Indy

Protesters and counter-protesters gathered in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend following Saturday's joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran.

Published on March 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sign: No US-Israeli War on Iran
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Protesters and counter-protesters gathered in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend following Saturday’s joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran.

Activists and city-county leadership gathered at Military Park and the intersection of West and New York streets to denounce the operation, which the White House has titled “Operation Epic Fury.”

Demonstrators held signs demanding an end to the conflict and expressed outrage over reports from people in Iran that the strikes hit a primary school, which killed at least 115 people. The Iranian Red Crescent Society says over 200 people were killed and almost 750 were hurt in the strikes. President Trump said Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in the attacks.

The anti-war group was met by individuals supporting the military action. Military veterans who were there argued the strikes were a necessary response to state-sponsored terrorism, citing the loss of fellow service members to Iranian forces. While supporters viewed the attack as a step toward freedom for both Americans and Iranians, protesters argued the intervention was an illegal act of aggression and a violation of another country’s sovereignty.

State Capitol Police and additional units were called in to monitor the crowd and de-escalate verbal arguments that lasted for about an hour.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Sign: No US-Israeli War on Iran
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

US-Israeli Strike Protest in Downtown Indy

House Gop 6/04/25
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wife of Rep. Jim Baird Dies Following Car Accident Complications

NWS 3-1-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Soggy, Spring-Like Warm-Up for March

Central Organ of Human Nervous System Brain Anatomy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Driver Killed in Huntington County Crash

National Weather Service
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Snow Possible on Sunday, Then Rain, Followed by Warmer Temps

Dana Minies Jr.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Gets 62 Years for Charges From Fatal 2024 Fort Wayne Shooting

IMPD officer vehicles
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies After Running Into Bus on Indy’s East Side

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Sign Guard Quenton Jackson to 3-Year Contract

Bloomington tornado damage
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS Meteorologists Confirm Three Tornadoes Across Indiana

NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine
Local  |  John Herrick

Fernando Mendoza: “Whatever Team Drafts Me, I’m Grateful”

Moderate to Heavy Rain Next Week
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Light Snow Possible This Weekend in Indiana, Rain Next Week

Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Be Bold and Get Cold: 27th Polar Plunge Wraps Up in Indy March 5-7

Trey Williams
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plea Deal Filed for Driver Who Killed HSE Football Star

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close