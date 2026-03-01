Listen Live
Close
Local

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

When Indiana students search for their future, psychology is leading the way.

Published on March 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Central Organ of Human Nervous System Brain Anatomy
Source: Getty

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

STATEWIDE – When Indiana students search for their future, psychology is leading the way. According to a recent study by Studocu, the field topped Google search queries for college majors in the state, with 625 monthly searches ahead of computer science, which attracted 541 searches, and criminal justice at 478.

The research, which analyzed Google Keyword Planner data from November 2024 to October 2025, offers a unique snapshot of student interests across the country. Researchers compiled and refined a comprehensive list of major-related keywords, filtered out duplicates and irrelevant terms, and averaged search activity to rank the most popular college majors in each state. In Indiana, psychology emerged as the clear front-runner.

Experts say the trend reflects more than curiosity; it signals where students see opportunity and relevance. Psychology majors explore human behavior, mental processes, and development, taking courses in cognitive processes, social behavior, developmental psychology, and research methods. Students who gravitate toward computer science, meanwhile, are preparing for a digital world, diving into programming, algorithms, software engineering, and information systems.

Criminal justice, ranking third, remains a magnet for students drawn to law enforcement, legal systems, and institutional structures such as policing and corrections. Music and business administration rounded out the top five, demonstrating that Indiana students are also invested in creative expression and organizational leadership.

A spokesperson for Studocu noted, “Students often explore majors that provide clear academic structures and broad opportunities. These results reflect general interest in foundational fields across the country.”

For colleges and universities, the findings are more than numbers they offer a roadmap for shaping programs, allocating resources, and understanding the aspirations of tomorrow’s workforce. In Indiana, it seems, psychology isn’t just a subject; it’s the state’s most searched pathway to a career.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
NWS 3-1-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Soggy, Spring-Like Warm-Up for March

Central Organ of Human Nervous System Brain Anatomy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Driver Killed in Huntington County Crash

National Weather Service
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Snow Possible on Sunday, Then Rain, Followed by Warmer Temps

Dana Minies Jr.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Gets 62 Years for Charges From Fatal 2024 Fort Wayne Shooting

IMPD officer vehicles
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies After Running Into Bus on Indy’s East Side

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Sign Guard Quenton Jackson to 3-Year Contract

Bloomington tornado damage
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS Meteorologists Confirm Three Tornadoes Across Indiana

NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine
Local  |  John Herrick

Fernando Mendoza: “Whatever Team Drafts Me, I’m Grateful”

Moderate to Heavy Rain Next Week
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Light Snow Possible This Weekend in Indiana, Rain Next Week

Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Be Bold and Get Cold: 27th Polar Plunge Wraps Up in Indy March 5-7

Trey Williams
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plea Deal Filed for Driver Who Killed HSE Football Star

Central Library in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Staff

Central Library in Indianapolis Closed for Inside Repairs

Perjury and counterfeiting charges
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Clark County Probation Department Employee Arrested on Felony Perjury and Counterfeiting Charges

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close