Woman Dies After Running Into Bus on Indy’s East Side

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after running into an IndyGo bus on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident occurred at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road. Officers were called to that area at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a woman who was unresponsive in the roadway.

According to IMPD, the woman ran into the side of the bus. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but unfortunately died from her injuries.

The IndyGo bus was damaged on the side and underneath.

The IMPD fatal crash team is working to obtain video of the incident from IndyGo to help with their investigation.