Listen Live
Close
Sports

IndyCar Readies for St. Petersburg to Start 2026

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAR 02 INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they preview this weekends race from St. Petersburg as the 2026 season is finally here! They also talk about the star-studded lineup from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series that’s competing in St. Petersburg from Dario Franchitti, James Hinchcliffe, Colin Braun, Adam Andretti, and Jackson Lee. They also make some season predictions about who could be the best performing driver for each team. They later recap the overall testing from Phoenix.  They also talk about who could potentially dethrone Alex Palou for the season and championship.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about the new tire allocations for the green-sidewall tires for St. Petersburg. They later make their St. Petersburg winning driver picks. They also make predictions on who will be the next first-time winner in the series and in the Indianapolis 500, rookie of the year, turning heads, Prema Racing at the Indianapolis 500, the future of Josef Newgarden, and car/team count for the Indy 500.

Related Stories

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the who and when teams can apply for the manufacture charters. Kevin also recaps the NASCAR races this past weekend from EchoPark Speedway with Tyler Reddick, Sheldon Creed, and Kyle Busch winning.  

IndyCar Readies for St. Petersburg to Start 2026 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Dana Minies Jr.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Gets 62 Years for Charges From Fatal 2024 Fort Wayne Shooting

IMPD officer vehicles
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies After Running Into Bus on Indy’s East Side

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Sign Guard Quenton Jackson to 3-Year Contract

Bloomington tornado damage
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS Meteorologists Confirm Three Tornadoes Across Indiana

NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine
Local  |  John Herrick

Fernando Mendoza: “Whatever Team Drafts Me, I’m Grateful”

Moderate to Heavy Rain Next Week
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Light Snow Possible This Weekend in Indiana, Rain Next Week

Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Be Bold and Get Cold: 27th Polar Plunge Wraps Up in Indy March 5-7

Trey Williams
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plea Deal Filed for Driver Who Killed HSE Football Star

Central Library in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Staff

Central Library in Indianapolis Closed for Inside Repairs

Perjury and counterfeiting charges
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Clark County Probation Department Employee Arrested on Felony Perjury and Counterfeiting Charges

drugs seized
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Seizes Nearly 40 Pounds of Drugs After Traffic Stop, Chase

Lugar Plaza
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lugar Plaza Becomes Park, Indy Police Make Arrests

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Key Police Legislation Under Discussion, FOP Says

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family to Remove Henry County Inmate from Life Support This Afternoon

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close