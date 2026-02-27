Listen Live
Local

IMPD Seizes Nearly 40 Pounds of Drugs After Traffic Stop, Chase

Two men were arrested Thursday after IMPD said they led them on a chase through the near northwest side of Indianapolis and had almost 40 pounds of drugs.

Published on February 27, 2026

drugs seized
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis seized nearly 40 pounds of drugs from two men who led them on a police chase on the near northwest side of the city.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Damon Rowie Jr., 38, and Anthony Anderson, 58, were arrested on Thursday after initially pulling over for officers during a traffic stop, but then sped off after a K9 started sniffing around the car.

IMPD said during the police chase, a large bag containing white powder was thrown from the vehicle. Officers later recovered the bag.

Police eventually used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the speeding car. IMPD said that Rowie, who was driving the car, intentionally rammed at least one of their vehicles.

Rowie and Anderson were then taken into custody. After IMPD searched the car the suspects were in, they obtained a search warrant for a home connected to their investigation.

Between the vehicle and the house, police found:

More than 18 pounds of suspected fentanyl
16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
Almost two pounds of suspected cocaine
Narcotics dealing items, including a pill press
Two handguns
$36,000 in cash

Both men face preliminary charges of dealing narcotics and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Rowie is also looking at resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions in the case.

