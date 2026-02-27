Listen Live
Lugar Plaza Becomes Park, Indy Police Makes Arrests

In the past 48 hours, police say they have made at least six arrests at or near Lugar Plaza.

Published on February 27, 2026

Lugar Plaza
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett has designated Lugar Plaza as an official city park, a move that gives police expanded authority when it comes to drug enforcement, criminal enforcement and curfew enforcement in the downtown space.

City officials say the park designation allows officers to use park rules and ordinances, including curfew restrictions, to address ongoing concerns about narcotics activity and public safety in the area.

In the past 48 hours, police say they have made at least six arrests at or near Lugar Plaza and have taken various narcotics off the streets. In one case, officers approached a man about smoking on the plaza. During that interaction, police learned the man had an outstanding drug warrant and took him into custody.

The designation has sparked conversation among people who spend time downtown, particularly about whether Lugar Plaza feels safe.

“It helps the community — It helps everybody,” one man said. “I kinda like the bus station being out here in front of the police station and everything. I’ve lived through my entire life down here. Would I offer somebody to come down here that’s not from here? You know what I mean?”

He added that safety can feel relative.

“Do I feel like I’m never in danger down here? No,” he said.

The issue of homelessness, he said, is more complex than simply drug enforcement.

“On the homelessness, that is another topic,” he said. “I really don’t know that you can put homelessness just as a drug issue. That’s an economy issue. Any downtown nowadays in the U.S., there’s so many drug issues. They’re trying to do the best they can to keep it as low as it can be.”

Another downtown visitor said she’s was not surprised by the city’s move.

“I mean, I knew it was there,” he said, referring to drug activity. “In the meantime, I had transportation. That was pretty quick, so I felt pretty safe. Indianapolis to me isn’t terrible compared to other cities I’ve been in.”

When asked whether he would come downtown more often if the city follows through on promises to clean up and transform the plaza, he said it could make a difference.

City leaders say the park designation is part of a broader effort to improve safety and quality of life downtown, while some residents say long-term solutions must also address economic challenges and homelessness alongside enforcement efforts.

