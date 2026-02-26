Listen Live
Police Chase on Indy’s East Side Involving Stolen Vehicle

Published on February 26, 2026

Blurred police lights.
Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis police were searching for three people who ran away after they chased someone who stole a vehicle and then crashed on Thursday.

The stolen vehicle was linked to a shooting, prompting a nearby child care center to be locked down. The three individuals fled the crash scene, but were not found despite a search involving multiple law enforcement agencies. A gun was found in the crashed vehicle, and a man detained at the scene was later released .

The lockdown on the child care center has been lifted.

Blurred police lights.
Police Chase on Indy's East Side Involving Stolen Vehicle

