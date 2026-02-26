Why Americans Feel Stable but Fear the Nation Is Broken

Source: Markus Moellenberg / Getty

Decades of survey research point to a country where people say their own lives are holding steady, even as their confidence in the nation’s institutions steadily erodes.

Ask most Americans how things are going personally and the answer is often some version of: “Fine. Not great, maybe, but fine.” They describe their health as decent. They call themselves reasonably happy. They place their household finances somewhere near the middle. But when the focus shifts to the country — its leaders, its institutions, or whether a single vote really makes a difference — the mood turns sharply pessimistic.

A new analysis of more than 50 years of public opinion data, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, concludes that the United States has effectively split into two parallel realities: one personal and one national, and they are heading in opposite directions.

Researchers at the University of Rochester analyzed data from the American National Election Studies, which has tracked voter attitudes since 1948, and the General Social Survey, launched in 1972. These two long-running projects, among the most respected in American social science, have posed the same core questions to tens of thousands of Americans across generations. The cumulative record, researchers say, now paints a picture of “a stressed nation.”

Personally Stable, Nationally Sour

On the personal front, the data suggest durability. Over the past five decades, Americans’ ratings of their own finances, health, and happiness have remained within a relatively consistent band. Predictable downturns appear during major national crises, but they are typically followed by recovery.

By 2024, the full post-pandemic rebound had yet to materialize. Measures of satisfaction and happiness showed noticeable declines compared to pre-pandemic levels, likely reflecting ongoing inflation and lingering economic uncertainty. Still, the researchers characterize these changes as modest. Americans are not exactly flourishing, but neither are they in collapse.

The broader national outlook tells a very different story.

Satisfaction with how democracy operates fell between 2008 and 2012 and has not rebounded. Americans’ belief that they have meaningful influence over government — what researchers term external political efficacy — has been sliding for decades. In 1952, the average score on this measure was about 65 out of 100. By 2000, it had dropped to roughly 45. In 2024, it stands at just 22.

That is more than a fluctuation. It reflects a generational-scale collapse in civic confidence, placing the average American far below the midpoint on the basic belief that people like them can shape what government does — or that elected officials care about their views.

Americans Have Lost Trust in Many Institutions

Confidence in major institutions shows a similar downward trajectory. Compared to 2000, Americans in 2024 report substantially less trust in banks, Congress, the press, organized religion, and medicine. Trust in science and the Supreme Court has fallen sharply in recent years. Meanwhile, confidence in the military and large corporations has remained comparatively stable, though it often shifts depending on which political party controls the White House.

Perhaps most striking is how trust has fractured along partisan lines. In the early 1970s, Democrats and Republicans largely agreed on which institutions warranted confidence. Differences were relatively limited, mostly centered on big business — trusted more by Republicans — and organized labor, which Democrats viewed more favorably.

Today, those narrow gaps have widened into sweeping divides. Democrats report greater trust in education, medicine, the press, and science. Republicans express higher confidence in the military, organized religion, and the Supreme Court. Americans are no longer simply split over policy; they are divided over which institutions and sources of authority deserve credibility at all.

At the same time, hostility toward the opposing political party has surged. Since 2000, partisan animosity has climbed in nearly a straight line. The difference between how warmly partisans feel toward their own party versus the other has expanded by about 30 points on a 100-point scale. That increase is driven largely by intensifying dislike of the opposing side, rather than greater affection for one’s own.

The researchers do not claim that polarization directly causes political violence. However, they note that declining institutional trust and dissatisfaction with democracy could, in theory, lead some individuals to see violence as a substitute for traditional political engagement. Multiple studies have documented an increase in political violence in the United States since the mid-2010s. The researchers describe the connection between those developments and these long-term survey trends as “palatable,” while emphasizing that further research is needed.

The Widening Gap

The forces behind these patterns are not especially mysterious, the researchers suggest. Cultural anxiety tied to demographic shifts, a media ecosystem that rewards outrage and conflict, and widening economic inequality that gradually erodes people’s sense of agency all likely play a role. Over time, these pressures reinforce one another.

What remains harder to explain is why personal wellbeing and national confidence have drifted so far apart.

As individuals, Americans have endured recessions, a global pandemic, and years of price shocks while keeping their self-assessments within a range similar to where they stood half a century ago. As citizens, they have grown increasingly alienated from their government, more hostile toward political opponents, and less convinced that the institutions meant to serve them are functioning as intended.

That widening distance — between private stability and public distrust — may now define American public life. According to the researchers’ review of long-term data, the divergence appears larger today than at any previous point in the record.