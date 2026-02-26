Listen Live
16-Year-Old Charged as Adult for Shooting at Indianapolis Police

Marion County prosecutors are charging a 16-year-old boy as an adult after police said he shot at them during a recent traffic stop in Indianapolis.

Published on February 26, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy is being charged as an adult for firing shots at officers during a police shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Marion County prosecutors filed charges against Jamar Neil. He’s facing one felony count each of dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said that since Neil is a repeat offender for dangerous possession of a firearm, he will be charged as an adult.

According to Indianapolis police, Neil and three other kids were involved in a fatal shooting on Saturday, where an 18-year-old named De’Aundre C. Hart was hit by gunfire and later died at a hospital. The shots were fired in the 1400 block of North Webster Avenue, on the east side of Indianapolis.

During their investigation, detectives identified a home along Webster Avenue as a location of interest. While surveilling the area, detectives noticed two people who matched the descriptions of suspects in the shooting leave the home in a 2014 Ford Escape.

IMPD officers followed the vehicle and then conducted a traffic stop. After the car pulled over, police said someone from inside the Escape leaned out of a window and fired shots at them.

Later on, IMPD arrested one adult and three kids, including Neil, who were inside the vehicle. All three kids were taken to a hospital after being apprehended. Some of them had gunshot wounds.

Police also found three firearms inside the Ford Escape.

Neil has an initial hearing scheduled for Friday morning in Marion County.

