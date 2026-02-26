Former Air Force Pilot Arrested in Jeffersonville, Charged with Selling Defense Services to Chinese Military

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.–A former US Air Force fighter pilot, Gerald Eddie Brown Jr., was arrested in Jeffersonville, Indiana Wednesday and charged with conspiring to help the Chinese military by providing training to pilots in China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

Brown, who served in the Air Force for 24 years, including flying advanced F-35 stealth jets, is accused of spending over two years in China training PLA pilots. The US Attorney’s Office stated that Brown’s actions exposed sensitive military tactics, posing a threat to national security.

“As an Air Force officer, Brown took an oath to defend our Nation against all enemies foreign and domestic. He allegedly broke that oath and betrayed the country, jeopardizing the safety of our servicemembers and allies,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. “We will hold Brown, and anyone conspiring against our Nation, accountable for their actions. The Department of Justice and my prosecutors are steadfast in our commitment to use every lawful tool available to keep American military expertise where it belongs – here in America.”

The Department of Justice said in August 2023, Brown began arranging the terms of his contract to train Chinese military pilots, using a co-conspirator to negotiate with Stephen Su Bin, a Chinese national who in 2016 pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to conspiring to hack into the computer networks of major U.S. defense contractors and to steal sensitive military and export-controlled data for the PRC. Su Bin was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Su Bin and his company PRC Lode Technology Company also were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List in 2014.

This case is not the first involving American fliers assisting Chinese pilots, with former Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan also facing charges related to training Chinese pilots in aircraft carrier operations.



