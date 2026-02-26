IMPD: Indianapolis School Threats Deemed Not Credible

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating multiple threats made to schools in the Indianapolis area. Officers are working with the FBI, but say the threats are not considered credible.

Indianapolis Public Schools said one of its schools received a threat this morning. Students and staff were quickly moved to a secure location before classes began. Law enforcement cleared the threat, and all students and staff have returned safely to the school. Parents were notified.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” IPS said in a statement.

IMPD continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with schools to ensure safety.