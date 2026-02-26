Listen Live
IMPD: Indianapolis School Threats Deemed Not Credible

IMPD continues to monitor the situation and is coordinating with schools

Published on February 26, 2026

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating multiple threats made to schools in the Indianapolis area. Officers are working with the FBI, but say the threats are not considered credible.

Indianapolis Public Schools said one of its schools received a threat this morning. Students and staff were quickly moved to a secure location before classes began. Law enforcement cleared the threat, and all students and staff have returned safely to the school. Parents were notified.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” IPS said in a statement.

IMPD continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with schools to ensure safety.

