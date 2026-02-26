City of Indianapolis Says ICE “Is Not Welcome”

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security suggest Indianapolis is a top target for a new immigration detention center.

The proposal, part of a $38 billion federal expansion, outlines plans for a facility capable of holding 8,500 people. While federal records indicate the government is moving quickly to buy and renovate warehouses across the country, Indianapolis leaders say they have been left in the dark.

“The City of Indianapolis has no knowledge of this potential purchase and would not be involved,” a spokesperson for Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “We do not welcome or support this in our community.”

The push for the facility is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to increase detention capacity nationwide by November 30. However, the plan faces fierce resistance from Indiana’s congressional delegation.

“Here’s my message to ICE: you’re not welcome,” U.S. Rep. André Carson said. “I’ve repeatedly voted against ICE funding under Trump’s cruel regime. Government funding should be used for housing, food deserts, and improving our roads — not to detain children and murder U.S. citizens.”