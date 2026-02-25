Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Hoosiers Hit by Rising Energy Bills

INDIANAPOLIS — State regulators are stepping in as Hoosiers face a growing crisis over the cost of keeping the lights on.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) announced it will hold a high-stakes public inquiry on March 24, 2026. The meeting, set for 9:45 a.m. at the PNC Center in downtown Indianapolis, aims to pull back the curtain on why utility bills continue to climb across the state.

The investigation comes on the heels of energy legislation in the 2026 General Assembly. Commissioners plan to grill the state’s five largest investor-owned utilities—including Duke Energy and AES Indiana—on several “kitchen table” issues:

How energy usage translates into complex monthly bills.

The impact of massive infrastructure projects on ratepayer costs.

Steps to improve bill transparency and offer short-term relief.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

IURC Chairman Andy Zay noted that while the commission wants utilities to be successful, the balance between profit and affordability feels “out of whack” for many families.

“We’ve heard the concerns about the burden utility bills have on families and businesses,” Zay said. “Our focus is to identify meaningful steps that can be taken without sacrificing reliability.”

A part of the conversation involves “load growth”—specifically from energy-hungry data centers. While these centers drive up demand, some utilities, like Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), claim this growth could actually lead to rate decreases for everyday residents by spreading the cost across a larger pool of revenue.

I&M has already signaled plans to file for a base rate reduction this summer, citing a 32% improvement in reliability over the last five years.

The March 24 meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed. Depending on what the inquiry reveals, the IURC may take formal action to hold utility companies more accountable for the rates they charge Hoosiers.