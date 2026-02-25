Listen Live
Close
Local

Hoosiers Hit by Rising Energy Bills

State regulators are stepping in as Hoosiers face a growing crisis over the cost of keeping the lights on.

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duke Energy
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Hoosiers Hit by Rising Energy Bills

INDIANAPOLIS — State regulators are stepping in as Hoosiers face a growing crisis over the cost of keeping the lights on.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) announced it will hold a high-stakes public inquiry on March 24, 2026. The meeting, set for 9:45 a.m. at the PNC Center in downtown Indianapolis, aims to pull back the curtain on why utility bills continue to climb across the state.

The investigation comes on the heels of energy legislation in the 2026 General Assembly. Commissioners plan to grill the state’s five largest investor-owned utilities—including Duke Energy and AES Indiana—on several “kitchen table” issues:

  • How energy usage translates into complex monthly bills.
  • The impact of massive infrastructure projects on ratepayer costs.
  • Steps to improve bill transparency and offer short-term relief.

IURC Chairman Andy Zay noted that while the commission wants utilities to be successful, the balance between profit and affordability feels “out of whack” for many families.

“We’ve heard the concerns about the burden utility bills have on families and businesses,” Zay said. “Our focus is to identify meaningful steps that can be taken without sacrificing reliability.”

A part of the conversation involves “load growth”—specifically from energy-hungry data centers. While these centers drive up demand, some utilities, like Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), claim this growth could actually lead to rate decreases for everyday residents by spreading the cost across a larger pool of revenue.

I&M has already signaled plans to file for a base rate reduction this summer, citing a 32% improvement in reliability over the last five years.

The March 24 meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed. Depending on what the inquiry reveals, the IURC may take formal action to hold utility companies more accountable for the rates they charge Hoosiers.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Duke Energy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Hoosiers Hit by Rising Energy Bills

Todd Young & Brad Gerstner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Young Hosts Brad Gerstner at SOTU to Launch “Trump Accounts”

Wayne Township Fire Department
Local  |  Staff

Fatal Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation on Indy’s West Side

The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Local  |  WISH-TV's Garrett Bergquist

Indianapolis School Corporation Bill Advances Out of Senate

Republican House Members Attend Party Conference Meeting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Houchin Pushes to Close CDL Loopholes After Crashes

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

10 Sentenced in Indiana Drug Ring Bust

The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Shares Scary Encounter at Greenwood Walmart

Trump SOTU TW 2026
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Lawmakers React to President Trump’s State of the Union

Kamal Bola mugshot
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former IMPD Officer Sentenced to 72 Years for Child Molestation

Indiana vs Northwestern
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Collapse in Second Half, Fall to Northwestern 72-68

Todd Huston
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears Move to Hammond

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury says Marion County grand jury has declined to charge a police officer in the shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Andre Carson Says He Won’t Attend State of the Union

Super Bowl LIX Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indianapolis

close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close