Listen Live
Close
Local

Fatal Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation on Indy’s West Side

Indianapolis fire crews say a person was found dead Wednesday morning after a west side mobile home caught on fire.

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation has begun into a fatal mobile home fire on Indianapolis’ west side on Wednesday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said a person was found dead at the mobile home in the 2800 block of Landola Lane, near South Lynhurst Drive and Interstate 70.

Crews were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a fire. They later determined that it was a fire with entrapment.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Current image: Wayne Township Fire Department

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Duke Energy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Hoosiers Hit by Rising Energy Bills

Todd Young & Brad Gerstner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Young Hosts Brad Gerstner at SOTU to Launch “Trump Accounts”

Wayne Township Fire Department
Local  |  Staff

Fatal Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation on Indy’s West Side

The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Local  |  WISH-TV's Garrett Bergquist

Indianapolis School Corporation Bill Advances Out of Senate

Republican House Members Attend Party Conference Meeting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Houchin Pushes to Close CDL Loopholes After Crashes

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

10 Sentenced in Indiana Drug Ring Bust

The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Shares Scary Encounter at Greenwood Walmart

Trump SOTU TW 2026
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Lawmakers React to President Trump’s State of the Union

Kamal Bola mugshot
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former IMPD Officer Sentenced to 72 Years for Child Molestation

Indiana vs Northwestern
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Collapse in Second Half, Fall to Northwestern 72-68

Todd Huston
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears Move to Hammond

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury says Marion County grand jury has declined to charge a police officer in the shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Andre Carson Says He Won’t Attend State of the Union

Super Bowl LIX Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indianapolis

close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close