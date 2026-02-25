Fatal Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation has begun into a fatal mobile home fire on Indianapolis’ west side on Wednesday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said a person was found dead at the mobile home in the 2800 block of Landola Lane, near South Lynhurst Drive and Interstate 70.

Crews were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a fire. They later determined that it was a fire with entrapment.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.