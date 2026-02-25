Listen Live
Ten Sentenced in Indiana Drug Ring Bust

The drug ring operated from October 2022 through November 2023.

Published on February 25, 2026

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Source: GRECLAURENTIU / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten people have been sentenced for their roles in a drug operation that stretched across several Indiana cities, federal prosecutors said.

The Department of Justice said the group moved drugs through Indianapolis, Muncie, Terre Haute and other parts of the Southern District of Indiana. The case began in Vigo County and grew into a larger investigation that ended in November 2023, when officers served a series of warrants.

Investigators said the group sold large amounts of counterfeit M-30 pills and distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine across the state.
Prosecutors identified 44-year-old Joshua Kendall of Indianapolis as the person directing the operation and said he used threats to keep others in line.

During the Nov. 8, 2023 searches, officers recovered 25,000 fentanyl pills, meth, cocaine and fentanyl mixed with xylazine — a veterinary sedative that can slow breathing and reduce the effectiveness of naloxone. They also found more than a dozen guns, ammunition, cellphones, digital scales and nearly $19,000 in cash.

Sentences handed down by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon ranged from four years to 33 years in federal prison. Kendall received the longest sentence.

