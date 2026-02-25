Family Shares Scary Encounter at Greenwood Walmart

Source: (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

GREENWOOD, IN — A local family is speaking out after a scary encounter at the Walmart on State Road 135 Saturday night, February 21.

What began as a routine weekend shopping trip nearly turned into something else when an unidentified man attempted to enter a vehicle occupied by two young girls.

The family, who has asked to remain anonymous, shared their story to warn other residents about the potential for predatory behavior in well-lit, busy parking lots.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., while the parents were inside the store finishing their shopping, their daughter and her friend opted to wait in the car. According to the daughter’s account, she was sitting in the vehicle when she suddenly heard the door handle turn and the door begin to open.

“I thought it was my mom,” the daughter recalled. “Then I looked, and it was a man I didn’t know. I told him, ‘This isn’t your car,’ and he acted confused.”

The quick-thinking teen immediately pulled the door shut and locked it. She then watched as the man retreated to a gray SUV—a vehicle notably different from her family’s Chevrolet Malibu. Rather than leaving the premises, the man began circling the parking lot, passing the family’s car multiple times.

Fearing they were being targeted for sex trafficking, the two girls fled the vehicle and ran inside the store to find their parents.

The mother reported that she was checking out when her daughter reached her at 10:31 p.m., visibly shaken. Before leaving the store, the mother says she approached the manager on duty to report the suspicious activity and the attempted entry into their vehicle.

“I informed store management that there was a potential sex trafficking situation happening in the parking lot, but they did not seem concerned,” the mother stated. “The manager didn’t say much and did not offer help.”

The daughter added that the staff member’s response felt dismissive, telling the family that they “feel safe” when they walk out at night rather than taking action or checking security footage.

Walmart Policy:

When reached for comment regarding the incident and the family’s claims of a dismissive response, the manager on duty at the Greenwood Walmart declined to confirm or deny the event, since she was not the manager of duty during that timeframe. The manager stated that it is strict company policy not to comment to the media on any internal incidents.

While no one was physically harmed, the family remains shaken by the boldness of the suspect. They are urging residents in Greenwood, as well as nearby Fishers and Carmel, to remain hyper-vigilant.

“Please be safe and watch your surroundings,” the daughter warned. “He knew that was not his car. He was trying to get us.” The daughter described him as a white male.

What Can You Do:

In a situation like this, where a potential abduction or trafficking attempt has occurred, there are several immediate and long-term steps you can take to protect yourself and ensure the incident is properly investigated:

*Trust Your Instincts: If you feel you are being followed or watched, go to a crowded, well-lit area immediately. In this case, entering the store was the right move.

*Lock All Doors: Make it a habit to lock your car doors the moment you enter or exit. Never sit in a parked car with the doors unlocked, even for a few seconds.

*Call 911 During the Incident:While it is tempting to find a manager first, an attempted abduction is an emergency in progress. Calling 911 allows police to potentially intercept the vehicle while it is still circling the lot.

*File a Formal Police Report: Even if the manager was unhelpful, you should contact the Police Department to file an official report. This creates a paper trail and allows detectives to request store surveillance footage.

Record Details: Write down everything you remember while it is fresh:

*The Vehicle: Make, model, color, and any unique features (dents, stickers).

*The Suspect:Height, weight, clothing, hair color, and any identifying marks.

*The Time: Use your phone’s call log or text history to pinpoint the exact time.

Escalating Within the Corporation:

Since the store-level management was dismissive, you can escalate the issue to Walmart Corporate. They take safety concerns seriously, especially when they involve potential liability or criminal activity on their property.