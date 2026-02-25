Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Lawmakers React to President Trump’s State of the Union

Indiana Republicans say "the state of the Union is strong" and "America is back," while Democrats are calling President Trump's first year of his second term "a mess."

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump SOTU TW 2026
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana’s political leaders are reacting to President Trump’s State of the Union address from Tuesday night.

Trump’s speech was the longest in U.S. history at about an hour and 48 minutes. He beat out his own record from last year when he spoke in front of Congress for 100 minutes.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun released a statement soon after the speech ended, saying, “It is clear that the state of the Union is STRONG!”

“In just one year, we have seen illegal immigration come to a halt, massive drops in homicide rates, and trillions in reshored investments,” Gov. Braun said. “Our Nation’s economy is booming and Hoosiers are seeing the benefits.”

Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks thought the president’s State of the Union Address was a “great way to kick off America 250.”

“It was made even better by having the USA Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Champions in the audience,” said Sen. Banks.

Sen. Banks said President Trump is “strong, focused, and putting America First.”

“In just over a year, President Trump has secured the border, enacted the largest tax cut in history for working families, fixed the military recruitment crisis, deported over 600,000 illegal immigrants, and restored law and order to our streets,” added Banks.

U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-District 3) thought the president’s speech was one of his best.

“I thought the president did just a great job of laying out the successes that Republicans have had and that we had a lot of work to do and that we’re working hard to get America back on track,” said Rep. Stutzman.

Rep. Stutzman also believes that President Trump has tackled some of the country’s more important affordability issues like gas prices, food costs and interest rates.

Other Indiana Republicans also released statements, including Rep. Rudy Yakym, Rep. Jim Baird, and Rep. Jefferson Shreve, who said things like “America is back” and “Americans are much safer now under President Trump’s leadership.”

On the other side of the aisle, Indiana Democrats had a different reaction.

“The illusion of normal is now unsustainable,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chair Karen Tallian. “One year into Trump’s second term, the country is a mess and everything is expensive. Donald Trump’s lies included a promise to lower costs on day one. Instead, we have unaffordable healthcare, reduced medical facilities and illegal tariffs that cost the average household an extra $2,100 last year, all while Trump’s family and friends have managed to enrich themselves by $2.5 billion dollars in a single year through his self-dealing and crypto-schemes.”

Democrats also took issue with President Trump’s use of federal immigration agents.

“His promise of immigration reform has turned into murder on the streets by masked ICE agents with poor training but multi-billion dollar budgets, all while Americans continue to struggle to make ends meet,” Tallian added.

Rep. André Carson (D-District 7) did not attend Trump’s State of the Union address. He referred to it as a “spectacle.”

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ten Sentenced in Indiana Drug Ring Bust

The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Shares Scary Encounter at Greenwood Walmart

Trump SOTU TW 2026
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Lawmakers React to President Trump’s State of the Union

Kamal Bola mugshot
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former IMPD Officer Sentenced to 72 Years for Child Molestation

Indiana vs Northwestern
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Collapse in Second Half, Fall to Northwestern 72-68

Todd Huston
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears Move to Hammond

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury says Marion County grand jury has declined to charge a police officer in the shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Andre Carson Says He Won’t Attend State of the Union

Super Bowl LIX Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indianapolis

close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

INDOT New Initiative
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

INDOT’s New Roadway Worker Safety Initiative: Project Greenlight

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Lawmakers Advancing Legislation on Ways to Strengthen Amber Alert System and Protect Kids on Social Media

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Union City Defends Release of Hughes Interrogation Video

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House Passes SB 1: Critics Warn of “Red Tape” for Medicaid and SNAP

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Indiana Rain to Snow Wednesday Night

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close