Trump Calls U.S. a Winner at 2026 State of the Union

The Democrats’ response came from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and California Sen. Alex Padilla.

Published on February 25, 2026

US President Donald Trump's 2026 State of the Union address
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spent nearly two hours on Tuesday laying out his second-term priorities in the State of the Union, from border enforcement and deportations to tariffs and foreign operations.

Trump focused on his immigration crackdown and law-and-order agenda but skipped over some key details of his $170 billion enforcement plan, including expanding detention, growing ICE, and mass deportations. He also highlighted the killing of a Mexican cartel leader and a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. On domestic issues, he blamed Democrats for rising costs, claimed progress on lowering prescription drug prices, and pitched his “Great Healthcare Plan,” which would send money directly to Americans for medical expenses.

The Democrats’ response came from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and California Sen. Alex Padilla, who delivered his remarks in Spanish. Spanberger criticized Trump’s immigration enforcement as poorly executed and a waste of resources, arguing it spreads fear in communities instead of protecting them. She also challenged Americans to consider whether life has actually improved under Trump, pointing to rising costs for families and everyday struggles.

Spanberger’s message to Democrats was clear: focus on practical solutions, affordability, and connecting with voters’ real-life concerns. She highlighted her own recent win in Virginia as an example that disciplined, cost-focused campaigning can work.

Trump’s speech drew sharply divided reactions. Republicans jumped to their feet and cheered. Democrats stood briefly, then quietly left, shaking their heads.

The night also included ceremonial moments, like first lady Melania Trump presenting a Medal of Honor to 100-year-old Navy veteran Royce Williams.

