Former IMPD Officer Sentenced to 72 Years for Child Molestation

Kamal Bola (Source: Hendricks County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis police officer has been sentenced to 72 years in prison for molesting a young girl and using a hidden camera to record her.

Kamal Bola, who was with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for six years, admitted to child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor, voyeurism, and obstruction of justice. He was found guilty in a Hendricks County court last month.

Bola, 36, was arrested in September 2024 after a 14-year-old girl found a hidden camera in her room and accused Bola of sexual assault.

Bola confessed to making sexual contact with the girl. According to court documents, Bola admitted to “cuddling” the child in her bed, which then escalated to more inappropriate contact.

In a forensic interview with the victim, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office learned that Bola started molesting the girl two years before their investigation.