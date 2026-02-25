Listen Live
95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears’ Move to Hammond

In a 95-4 vote on Tuesday, Indiana lawmakers moved Senate Bill 27 forward, creating a framework needed to build a stadium in Hammond.

Published on February 24, 2026

Todd Huston
Source: Indiana House Republicans / Indiana House Republicans

Some representatives even shouted “Go Bears!” as they cast their votes. While the team hasn’t signed a formal contract yet, Indiana leaders say they have a commitment from the Bears to chip in $2 billion toward the project. To cover the rest, the state plans to use a setup similar to how Indianapolis built Lucas Oil Stadium, relying on taxes from tickets, hotel stays, and food and drinks rather than hiking up income taxes for everyone else.

Supporters like House Speaker Todd Huston called this a “once-in-a-generation” chance to transform Northwest Indiana. They’re eyeing global events, new jobs, and infrastructure upgrades for the entire toll road corridor. There are still a few hurdles left, like getting counties to sign off on specific taxes and waiting for the Senate to approve some minor House changes before it goes to Indiana Governor Mike Braun’s desk.

Even with leaders in Illinois still trying to keep the team in Chicago, Indiana is acting like the deal is already in the end zone. As Huston put it, this is just what Indiana does: building world-class venues.

95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears' Move to Hammond

