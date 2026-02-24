Listen Live
Rep. Andre Carson Says He Won’t Attend State of the Union

Published on February 24, 2026

Source: (Photo By Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS–Democratic Indianapolis Congressman Andre Carson said Tuesday afternoon that he will not be attending President Trump’s State of the Union Tuesday night.

Carson released a statement saying that the American people already know what the state of our union is.

“It is marked by frustration, rising costs, and deep exhaustion. Families are stretched thin by higher prices. Communities are disturbed by fatal immigration enforcement tactics. And working people are watching the wealthiest Americans benefit while the middle class is left behind,” said Carson.

He called the speech a spectacle.

“I will not participate in a spectacle that doesn’t address the real issues and challenges facing our country. I will not help fill the audience to create any impression of support for Trump’s failed policies.”

A member of the Democratic Party, his district includes the northern four-fifths of Indianapolis, including Downtown Indianapolis. He became the dean of Indiana’s congressional delegation after fellow Democrat Pete Visclosky retired in 2021.

