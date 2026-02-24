Listen Live
Close
Politics

Trump’s Approval Underwater Ahead of State of the Union

New surveys show Trump’s ratings in the low 40s ahead State of the Union address.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Participates In Angel Families Remembrance Ceremony
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

President Donald Trump took to social media earlier this month to celebrate what he called “The highest Poll Numbers I have ever received.”

“Obviously, people like a strong and powerful Country, with the best economy, EVER!” the president added in a post on his Truth Social platform.

However, as he prepares to deliver his annual State of the Union Address, Trump’s approval ratings remain in negative territory across most national polls.

According to the latest Fox News national survey conducted late last month, the president’s approval rating stands at 44%, while 56% disapprove of his performance in the White House.

In an ABC News/The Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted Feb. 12–17 and released Sunday, Trump registered 39% approval among all adults and 41% among registered voters.

An average of major surveys taken over the past four weeks shows Trump’s approval in the low 40s, with disapproval in the mid-50s.

Trump began his second term with ratings in positive territory. But his numbers slipped below water last March and have gradually declined further in the months since.

Recent polling underscores a stark partisan divide. Republicans continue to strongly back the president, independents largely disapprove, and Democrats remain nearly unified in opposition.

“Support among Republicans has remained in place, but the opposition has become even more calcified,” veteran Republican pollster Daron Shaw told Fox News Digital, pointing to Democrats.

Concerns over inflation played a major role in boosting Trump and Republicans to sweeping victories in 2024, when they reclaimed the White House and Senate while maintaining their House majority.

“We had record inflation. We don’t have it anymore,” Trump said at a campaign event last week in Rome, Georgia. “I’m going to make a State of the Union address on Tuesday. I hope you’re going to watch and we’re going to be talking about it.”

Still, Trump’s approval ratings specifically on the economy are, on average, slightly lower than his overall job approval numbers.

Democrats argue their decisive wins in November’s 2025 elections — along with strong performances in special elections since Trump’s return to office — were driven by a focused message on affordability amid lingering inflation concerns.

Multiple surveys, including the latest Fox News poll, indicate that Americans remain pessimistic about the economy and feel conditions have not generally improved during Trump’s second administration.

“He can’t unstick the notion that inflation is too high and that the economy is not moving in the right direction,” added Shaw, who co-runs the Fox News Poll with Democratic pollster Chris Anderson.

At the same time, Democrats have struggled in the polls. The party’s overall brand fell to historic lows last year in several surveys, a trend that has continued into the new year.

Trump’s primetime address to Congress comes with just over eight months until the midterm elections, when Republicans will defend their razor-thin House majority and narrow Senate control.

Last week, the president’s political team met behind closed doors with Cabinet members and senior aides to strategize on promoting his agenda ahead of the midterms.

Sources familiar with the meeting said a presentation by chief pollster and strategist Tony Fabrizio emphasized that the economy will be voters’ top concern and that the White House must highlight its efforts to improve affordability.

“Team Trump will deploy every resource necessary to win the midterms, protect our majorities, and ensure President Trump keeps delivering results for America’s working families,” a source in the president’s political orbit told Fox News Digital.

Despite his overall approval numbers, Trump remains highly popular and influential among Republicans. In what could shape up as a base-driven election, GOP leaders view the president as their strongest asset in energizing low-propensity MAGA voters — those who are less likely to turn out when he is not on the ballot.

Joe Gruters, chair of the Republican National Committee, told Fox News Digital last month that Trump is the GOP’s “secret weapon” who could help Republicans “defy history” in the midterms.

“We got to make sure we turn our voters out, and we got to make sure that we have people energized. And there’s nobody that can energize our base more than President Trump,” Gruters said.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

INDOT New Initiative
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

INDOT’s New Roadway Worker Safety Initiative: Project Greenlight

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Lawmakers Advancing Legislation on Ways to Strengthen Amber Alert System and Protect Kids on Social Media

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Union City Defends Release of Hughes Interrogation Video

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House Passes SB 1: Critics Warn of “Red Tape” for Medicaid and SNAP

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Indiana Rain to Snow Wednesday Night

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Banks Demands Federal Investigation of Trucking Scams in Indiana

Van Lost Control; Hits Deputy Vehicle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Struck

Ryan Carr
Local  |  John Herrick

Ryan Carr Named Executive Director of IU Basketball

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals
Local  |  John Herrick

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday, Center Grove is 28-0

Brian Elliott
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Remembering Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott

GIANT TENDERLOIN SANDWICH
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Tenderloin Bill Dies at Committee Deadline

Corn Stalks in a Field with a Sun Flare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Kokomo Council to Vote on 750-Acre Industrial Annexation

University of Indianapolis sign
Local  |  WISH-TV

UIndy Hosting First Community Literacy Day This Weekend

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close