Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

Indianapolis, IN — Indiana University Indianapolis is expanding its academic offerings with a new Bachelor of Science in Digital Forensics, a degree designed to prepare students for careers on the front lines of the fight against cybercrime. Cybercrime continues to grow in both frequency and financial impact.

The new degree, offered by the School of Science at IU Indianapolis, aims to equip students with critical skills in investigating cyberattacks, analyzing digital evidence and helping protect communities and businesses from criminal activity in the digital world.

“Cybercrime is expanding rapidly as society becomes more dependent on digital technology,” said Gina Londino-Smolar, director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences program. “We’re seeing crime increasingly move into the digital space, and this new degree will prepare students to meet that challenge with hands-on expertise.”

According to recent data, the global cost of cybercrime is projected to reach more than $15 trillion by 2029, a dramatic increase from earlier in the decade. This economic toll reflects a rising demand for professionals who understand how to investigate and prevent attacks on networks, computers and digital systems.The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that careers in digital forensics and related fields could grow by more than 30% by 2033, outpacing many other job sectors.

The digital forensics curriculum blends principles from computer science, ethics, quality assurance, law and the criminal justice system. Students will gain practical experience analyzing digital evidence from computers to smartphones and learn how that work supports investigations in both civil and criminal cases. A key strength of the program is its interdisciplinary nature. Faculty worked closely with colleagues from the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering to align the curriculum with the latest industry needs. This collaboration also makes it easier for students to pursue dual degrees if they choose.

Graduates of the program can pursue roles in state and federal crime labs, private security firms, corporate forensic units or law enforcement agencies helping protect everything from local communities to national infrastructure. Londino-Smolar highlighted that opportunities exist not only in traditional law enforcement settings but also in the private sector. For example, companies like pharmaceutical manufacturers and large retailers maintain digital forensic teams that investigate issues such as counterfeit drugs or internal theft. While many digital forensics programs in the U.S. are offered only at the graduate level, IU Indianapolis’ program stands out because its broader forensic and investigative sciences degrees are already accredited by the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission (FEPAC). The university plans to pursue FEPAC accreditation for the bachelor’s digital forensics program in the coming years, further distinguishing it nationally.

Indiana University Indianapolis has been strengthening its academic portfolio with new programs tailored to workforce demand. In recent years, the campus has also expanded offerings in biomedical sciences, computer science, cybersecurity and related fields part of a broader effort to prepare students for high-growth careers and support Indiana’s evolving economy.

For more information about the new digital forensics’ degree check out: Want to Fight Cybercrime? IU Indianapolis Has a New Degree for That: School of Science: Indiana University