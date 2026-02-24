Sleep Duration Directly Impacts Atrial Fibrillation Risk, Study Finds

Source: Oscar Requejo / Getty

Getting enough sleep may play a far greater role in heart health than many busy professionals appreciate. A new multicenter study led by researchers at Kumamoto University and the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center reports that insufficient sleep is associated with a higher risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) among working-age adults. The findings were published in the journal Circulation Reports.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of heart rhythm disorder and is linked to serious complications, including stroke and heart failure. While earlier research pointed to a possible relationship between sleep and AF, many of those studies depended on self-reported sleep habits.

In contrast, this investigation relied on objective data. Researchers used a one-week Holter electrocardiogram fitted with an accelerometer to continuously monitor heart rhythms and estimate real-world sleep duration during participants’ daily routines.

The team examined anonymized data from adults in their 50s—typically considered peak working years—as well as individuals in their 70s, representing retirement age. Among participants in their 50s, shorter sleep duration was significantly associated with a greater likelihood of AF. Each additional minute of sleep corresponded with a measurable decrease in AF risk. However, researchers did not observe the same clear relationship in participants in their 70s.

The analysis also revealed that while longer sleep was generally associated with lower AF risk, excessive sleep did not appear to offer added protective benefits, particularly among older adults.

Overall, the findings indicate that insufficient sleep may represent a modifiable cardiovascular risk factor—especially for middle-aged adults facing occupational pressures and demanding schedules.

“Our results provide objective evidence that sleep duration matters for heart rhythm health, particularly in working adults,” said Dr. Tadashi Hoshiyama of Kumamoto University. “Securing sufficient sleep may help reduce the burden of atrial fibrillation.”

As modern life continues to squeeze available sleep time, the study reinforces a straightforward yet impactful message: safeguarding your sleep could also help safeguard your heart.