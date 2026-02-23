Listen Live
Close
Local

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Struck

State Police are investigating a crash involving a Marshall County Sheriff's Office vehicle Monday morning.

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Van Lost Control; Hits Deputy Vehicle
Source: WISH-TV

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — State Police are investigating a crash involving a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Monday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., Marshall County Deputy Matthew Brown was working on a separate crash on US-31 near 13th Road.

“A northbound van lost control because the driver was going too fast for the road conditions and sideswiped his vehicle,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said.

Bohner added lake effect snow made roads slick.

Brown was inside his vehicle when he was hit, and he was later released from a hospital.

Carlos Alexis Flores Hernandez wasn’t injured but was arrested. He also didn’t have a license.

“The overwhelming factor is just people driving too fast for the conditions that are in front of them,” Bohner explained. “We have to slow down when conditions aren’t optimal.”

“People need to remember there’s a move over or slow down law that Indiana has passed. Back when this was passed over 25 years ago, it just dealt with first responders and recovery vehicles, but it has since been expanded to cover a broken down motorist that may be on the side of the road with their hazard lights flashing,” Bohner added. “This law is to protect each and every one of us that may be behind the wheel and at one point or another finds ourselves on the side of the roadway that everybody else has to do their part to protect them and slow down or move over.”

Bohner believes Hernandez faces a misdemeanor charge of Operating a Vehicle Never Licensed.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Van Lost Control; Hits Deputy Vehicle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Struck

Ryan Carr
Local  |  John Herrick

Ryan Carr Named Executive Director of IU Basketball

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals
Local  |  John Herrick

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday, Center Grove is 28-0

Brian Elliott
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Remembering Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott

GIANT TENDERLOIN SANDWICH
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Tenderloin Bill Dies at Committee Deadline

Corn Stalks in a Field with a Sun Flare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Kokomo Council to Vote on 750-Acre Industrial Annexation

University of Indianapolis sign
Local  |  WISH-TV

UIndy Hosting First Community Literacy Day This Weekend

Mexican cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed in military operation
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Trapped in Mexico Over Cartel Violence

Apartments in Central Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

The Collapse of Indiana Rental Safety

Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot, $46K in Goods Stolen in Home Invasion on Indy’s West Side

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Tyrese Haliburton to be Away From Pacers Following Shingles Diagnosis

Elliot Funeral
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosiers Line Up to Pay Tribute to Beech Grove Officer

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Two Mississippi Murder Suspects Arrested in Kokomo

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun: Odds of Bears Moving to Indiana “Better Than 50/50”

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close