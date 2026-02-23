Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Struck

Source: WISH-TV

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — State Police are investigating a crash involving a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Monday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., Marshall County Deputy Matthew Brown was working on a separate crash on US-31 near 13th Road.

“A northbound van lost control because the driver was going too fast for the road conditions and sideswiped his vehicle,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said.

Bohner added lake effect snow made roads slick.

Brown was inside his vehicle when he was hit, and he was later released from a hospital.

Carlos Alexis Flores Hernandez wasn’t injured but was arrested. He also didn’t have a license.

“The overwhelming factor is just people driving too fast for the conditions that are in front of them,” Bohner explained. “We have to slow down when conditions aren’t optimal.”

“People need to remember there’s a move over or slow down law that Indiana has passed. Back when this was passed over 25 years ago, it just dealt with first responders and recovery vehicles, but it has since been expanded to cover a broken down motorist that may be on the side of the road with their hazard lights flashing,” Bohner added. “This law is to protect each and every one of us that may be behind the wheel and at one point or another finds ourselves on the side of the roadway that everybody else has to do their part to protect them and slow down or move over.”

Bohner believes Hernandez faces a misdemeanor charge of Operating a Vehicle Never Licensed.