Weekly Medication Use Is Now Routine for Most Adults

Source: Mykhailo Repuzhynskyi / Getty

Look around your office, a café, or a family get-together. Statistically, two out of every three adults there took medication within the past week.

A new nationwide survey of 21,000 Americans found that 62% of adults reported using at least one pill in the previous seven days — amounting to well over 100 million people across the country.

Even more striking, one in six Americans manages five or more medications each week. About 3% reported taking 10 or more different medications in just seven days.

Medication use spans all age groups. While older adults are the most likely to take medications, usage begins climbing in middle age. Among adults ages 18 to 44, about half said they had taken at least one medication in the past week.

Women reported higher medication use than men, 67% compared to 57%. Notably, past-week use of over-the-counter medications (46%) was nearly identical to prescription medication use (46%).

Pain Relievers Still Lead the Pack

Acetaminophen ranked as the most commonly used medication, with roughly three in 10 people taking it during the survey week. Ibuprofen followed in second place, with aspirin in third.

These same three drugs held the top positions 25 years ago when researchers conducted a similar nationwide survey.

However, usage has increased, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Acetaminophen use rose from 23% to 29%, while ibuprofen increased from 17% to 22%. Aspirin was the only one of the three to dip slightly, as physicians have grown more cautious about recommending it for heart health.

Prescription trends reveal a different picture. Atorvastatin — the cholesterol-lowering medication sold under the brand name Lipitor — ranked fifth overall. Blood pressure drugs lisinopril and amlodipine also placed in the top 10, while levothyroxine, used to treat thyroid conditions, ranked seventh.

Many of these prescriptions barely appeared in the late 1990s survey. Their rise reflects both an aging population and evolving medical practices that more often rely on medication as first-line treatment.

For example, someone taking five medications might be prescribed atorvastatin for cholesterol, lisinopril for blood pressure, metformin for diabetes, levothyroxine for thyroid function, and daily aspirin. Add acetaminophen for arthritis pain, and that’s six pills before breakfast.

When Prescriptions Move to Store Shelves

Several medications that once required a doctor’s visit are now sold over the counter. Omeprazole for heartburn, cetirizine for allergies, loratadine for seasonal symptoms, and fluticasone nasal spray all transitioned from prescription-only to OTC availability between the late 1990s and today.

Use increased sharply following those switches. Omeprazole climbed from the 22nd most commonly used medication to ninth place. Cetirizine was unranked 25 years ago but now sits at 13th. Greater accessibility — no appointment and no insurance required — led to wider adoption.

Not every drug saw growth. Pseudoephedrine dropped dramatically from fourth to 34th place after 2005 federal legislation moved it behind pharmacy counters and limited purchases due to its role in illegal methamphetamine production.

Hormone replacement therapies also declined sharply. Conjugated estrogens fell from fifth to 192nd place following updated guidance and growing concerns about long-term risks.

For the 8% of Americans without health insurance — and another 36% who rely on public programs such as Medicare or Medicaid — OTC medications provide a more affordable option. Prescription drugs require medical visits and carry higher costs. In 2024, Americans spent an estimated $44 billion on OTC medications, compared to more than $463 billion on prescription drugs.

How Medication Use Has Shifted in 25 Years

While acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin have remained firmly at the top, most other rankings have changed significantly.

Drugs that were once available only as expensive brand-name products but are now sold as low-cost generics saw notable growth. Atorvastatin, levothyroxine, amlodipine, and losartan all climbed the rankings after generic versions became available, expanding access and affordability.

Other medications disappeared entirely. Phenylpropanolamine was withdrawn from the market in 2005 due to increased stroke risk. Ranitidine was pulled from shelves in 2020 over contamination concerns involving a probable carcinogen.

The medication landscape continues to evolve as new treatments emerge and older ones are removed due to safety concerns or updated medical guidance.

Compared to 25 years ago, more Americans now take medication. More take multiple medications. And more conditions are routinely treated with drugs than a generation ago. For two out of three adults, taking medication is now a regular part of weekly life — and for millions, that means managing several pills each day.