UIndy Hosting First Community Literacy Day This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis is hosting its first Community Literacy Day on Saturday to honor young authors and their creative voices, and to get young kids interested in reading. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the university’s health pavilion.

Event organizers created the program to help local children envision themselves as future college students. Tracy Johnson, a leader for the event, says the idea originated at a conference where a colleague described how a similar childhood experience led to a career as a college professor.

Johnson joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about the event. She emphasized the impact of recognizing student work in a higher education setting.

A group of sixth graders will be recognized at the festival for their writing pieces about Greek mythology. The university will bring the students on stage to present them with certificates and display their work on the college campus.

“I think it’s important for kids to see themselves as writers and readers and to see themselves as capable, and learners, and all those things,” Johnson said. “Honoring the work that they’re doing and showing and valuing their voice as writers is a really important step.”

The event is designed with a festival atmosphere featuring crafts, games, puppet shows, and activity tables from various university departments. Local community partners, including the Indianapolis Public Library, will offer activities and events throughout the day.

Novelist John David Anderson is scheduled to speak at the event alongside other authors and storytellers. Anderson is known for writing several popular books for younger readers.

Johnson says kids of all ages are welcome, and every child from birth through 8th grade can choose a free book to take home, giving them access to reading materials that match their personal interests.

Johnson explained that providing books is a central component of improving literacy skills.

“The way to get better at reading is by reading, and the way that you do that is by having books that you care about and that you’re interested in. That’s really what we’re excited about, getting kids books and giving them the opportunity to find that one that really hooks their interest and gets them excited to read.” 📖

For more information, you can visit uindy.edu.