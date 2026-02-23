Listen Live
Indy Man Trapped in Mexico Over Cartel Violence

The U.S. State Department has urged Americans in affected areas to shelter in place and follow instructions.

Published on February 23, 2026

Mexican cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed in military operation
Source: Anadolu / Getty

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO — An Indianapolis man says he’s trapped in Mexico after traveling there to run a half-marathon.

Omar Casillas told NewsNation Sunday from his apartment in Guadalajara that Mexican security forces recently killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” a leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The raid sparked violent retaliation from organized crime, including torched cars and armed roadblocks across several states.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation,” Casillas said. “I’ve never had anything like this happen to me, at any time I’ve traveled to Mexico. For this to be happening right now is very scary and stressful.”

Casillas said he was running his race when family members texted him to return to his lodging. He made it back safely and managed to buy some food before businesses began closing.

The U.S. State Department has urged Americans in affected areas to shelter in place and follow instructions. Casillas described Jalisco as being on “red alert,” with businesses shut down and cartels reportedly threatening civilians. Ambulances and trucks could be heard outside his apartment.

As of Sunday evening, Casillas said he had secured a flight for Monday. “We’re just kind of waiting it out,” he said.

