Person Shot, $46K in Goods Stolen in Home Invasion on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a home invasion and shooting from early Sunday morning that injured one person on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers went to the 3300 block of MacArthur Lane at around 1:55 a.m. for a call of a person who had been robbed and shot. Police said they found a person with gunshot wounds, but they were awake and breathing and are now in stable condition.

According to a police report, $3,500 in cash and $43,150 worth of jewelry and technology, including a smartphone, were stolen during the home invasion.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.