Gov. Braun: Odds of Bears Moving to Indiana “Better Than 50/50”

Gov. Mike Braun recently said he's ready to pull the trigger on the deal that would bring the Chicago Bears to Northwest Indiana, claiming the odds of the move are now "better than 50/50."

Published on February 22, 2026

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

HAMMOND, Ind. — Indiana Governor Mike Braun recently said he’s ready to pull the trigger on the deal that would bring the Chicago Bears to Northwest Indiana, claiming the odds of the move are now “better than 50/50.”

Braun dismissed criticism from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who recently claimed Indiana doesn’t support its workers. Braun countered by pointing to Indiana’s growth, saying that people are already leaving Chicago for Hoosiers cities like Fort Wayne.

“When you double down on heavy regulations and high taxes, people will vote with their feet eventually,” Braun said in a recent interview with Fox News. “We are an enterprising state. We’re not growing government, we’re growing freedom and opportunity.”

The proposed stadium would be in Hammond, near Wolf Lake, just miles from the Illinois border. Braun emphasized that the team is willing to provide significant private funding to make the project work.

“The Bears are putting a lot of skin in the game to build the stadium,” Braun noted. “They know what it’s like for a state that’s open for business. We’ve been working with them four to five months, but just this week it moved far enough along to where we enabled it with legislation.”

