Fire Reported at VA Medical Center in Marion

Source: Marion Indiana Fire Department

MARION, Ind. — Dozens of firefighters responded to a large fire at the Marion VA Medical Center Saturday morning.

The Marion, Indiana, Fire Department said crews were called to the VA hospital on East 38th Street around 6:30. They found the building fully engulfed.

Fire crews from Marion, Gas City, Center Township, and Mill Township assisted in putting out the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

