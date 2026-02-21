Listen Live
#7 Purdue Pummels Indiana at Mackey Arena 93-64

Published on February 20, 2026

Indiana v Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–The #7 Purdue Boilermaker men’s basketball team never trailed in their Friday night victory over the Indiana Hoosiers 93-64.

Purdue jumped out to an early 10-3 lead and never looked back. The Hoosiers were in foul trouble early and were whistled for 15 fouls in the first half and they trailed the Boilermakers 46-29 going into the locker room.

Purdue quickly pushed that lead to 25 in the opening stage of the second half. They would go on to lead by as many as 34 en route to the win.

The Boilers outrebounded Indiana 30-15. They had 13 second chance points while Indiana didn’t score a second chance point. They also shot 65% to Indiana’s 52%.

Purdue was led in scoring by Trey Kaufman-Renn with 20 points, six rebounds, and five assist. Braden Smith scored 15 points while also dishing out 8 assists. Fletcher Loyer had 18 and made all five shots he took.

In the loss, Indiana was led by Lamar Wilkerson with 20 points.

Indiana falls to 17-10 overall and 8-8 in the Big Ten while Purdue improves to 22-5 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten.

Next up for Indiana is Northwestern on Tuesday night at 7 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.

Purdue plays #15 Michigan State on Thursday night at 8 pm.

