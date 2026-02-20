Listen Live
Close
Politics

More Than a Team: What the Bears’ Future Means for Chicago

The fate of the Chicago Bears may hinge on state incentives.

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Chicago Bears’ potential move to Indiana has left fans reeling, and the city is abuzz with speculation. As a long-time Chicago resident and WGN news anchor, Ray Cortopassi joins us to break down the latest developments and share his insights on the situation.

Ray’s extensive experience in the Chicago media landscape gives him a unique perspective on the city’s reaction to the news.

“I would say this has been a week of whiplash here,” he says, describing the mixed emotions of Bears fans. “Bears fans Chicago has been accustomed to the idea of the team leaving Soldier Field, which has limitations, but for many fans, the idea of the team crossing state lines is a bridge that’s too far to cross.”

The conversation touches on the various stakeholders involved in the decision-making process, including Governor Pritzker and the Illinois lawmakers. Ray notes that the governor has been meeting with Bears team leaders and the McCaskey family, and while the team’s statement suggests a step forward, it’s clear that the situation is far from settled. “The ball is back in the court of the Illinois lawmakers,” Ray explains. “The governor remains committed to the idea that the state does not want to provide tax incentives that would leave the state in an exposed position that would hurt the taxpayers of Illinois.”

Throughout the episode, Ray shares his insights on the various angles of the story, from the reaction of Chicago residents to the potential impact on the city’s economy. He also touches on the role of corporate sponsors and partners, including a statement from Cook County leaders urging the Bears to stay in Illinois. “The Bears are not merely a football team,” the statement reads. “They’re woven into the cultural and civic identity of our region.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Stuns Canada In Overtime To Win Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
College Goal Sunday
Local  |  Staff

Indiana’s Largest FAFSA Filing Event is Sunday

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Chilly Weekend Ahead for Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
Local  |  John Herrick

Curt Cignetti Gets New Deal with Indiana University

Dayshaun Knight
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Charged with Making Threats Towards Decatur Central High School

Semi trucks sit at a highway oasis along I94 on June 21, 2019 near Lake forest, Illinois.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Semi-Truck Driver Arrested in Fatal Avon Crash is Illegal Immigrant

Kenneth Thompson
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Faces Murder, Attempted Murder in Beech Grove Officer’s Killing

Police lights
Local  |  Staff

Man Dies at Hospital After Shooting on Indy’s South Side

Bloomington tornado damage
Local  |  WISH-TV

Bloomington Tornado Damages Airport, Homes, Bank

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott’s Funeral Arrangements

Darian DeVries Press Conference
Local  |  John Herrick

Darian DeVries Previews Upcoming Game Between Indiana and Purdue

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Mike Braun is Confident Indiana Can Land Chicago Bears

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Several Teens Arrested in Carmel After Traffic Stop Leads to Guns and Drugs Seized

Dennis McCorkel
Local  |  Staff

Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Robberies

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close