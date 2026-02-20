More Than a Team: What the Bears’ Future Means for Chicago

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Chicago Bears’ potential move to Indiana has left fans reeling, and the city is abuzz with speculation. As a long-time Chicago resident and WGN news anchor, Ray Cortopassi joins us to break down the latest developments and share his insights on the situation.

Ray’s extensive experience in the Chicago media landscape gives him a unique perspective on the city’s reaction to the news.

“I would say this has been a week of whiplash here,” he says, describing the mixed emotions of Bears fans. “Bears fans Chicago has been accustomed to the idea of the team leaving Soldier Field, which has limitations, but for many fans, the idea of the team crossing state lines is a bridge that’s too far to cross.”

The conversation touches on the various stakeholders involved in the decision-making process, including Governor Pritzker and the Illinois lawmakers. Ray notes that the governor has been meeting with Bears team leaders and the McCaskey family, and while the team’s statement suggests a step forward, it’s clear that the situation is far from settled. “The ball is back in the court of the Illinois lawmakers,” Ray explains. “The governor remains committed to the idea that the state does not want to provide tax incentives that would leave the state in an exposed position that would hurt the taxpayers of Illinois.”

Throughout the episode, Ray shares his insights on the various angles of the story, from the reaction of Chicago residents to the potential impact on the city’s economy. He also touches on the role of corporate sponsors and partners, including a statement from Cook County leaders urging the Bears to stay in Illinois. “The Bears are not merely a football team,” the statement reads. “They’re woven into the cultural and civic identity of our region.”

