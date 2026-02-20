Listen Live
Man Charged with Making Threats Towards Decatur Central

Man Charged with Making Threats Towards Decatur Central High School

An Indianapolis man has been arrested on felony intimidation charges after IMPD said he made a threatening phone call to Decatur Central High School.

Published on February 20, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man recently who they say made a threatening phone call at Decatur Central High School.

IMPD said Dayshaun Knight, 19, was arrested last week for calling the school last Tuesday and threatening to commit violence and terrorism. The school was placed under a lockdown for the remainder of the day while Decatur Township School Police and IMPD investigated the threat.

After Knight was identified as the suspect, he was located and then taken into custody.

Knight was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He’s facing multiple intimidation charges, including two felony counts.

A jury trial in Knight’s case is scheduled to start on April 29.

Dayshaun Knight (Source: IMPD)

