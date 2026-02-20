Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Dies at Hospital After Shooting on Indy’s South Side

IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday evening on the south side of Indianapolis.

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a shooting Thursday night on the south side of Indianapolis.

Just after 6 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to Community South Hospital after a man walked in with a gunshot wound.

Police said they performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the man had been shot in the 7000 block of Camden Street.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the shooting investigation. The victim’s identity will be released once his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)-262-8477.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Stuns Canada In Overtime To Win Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Police lights
Local  |  Staff

Man Dies at Hospital After Shooting on Indy’s South Side

Bloomington tornado damage
Local  |  WISH-TV

Bloomington Tornado Damages Airport, Homes, Bank

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott’s Funeral Arrangements

Darian DeVries Press Conference
Local  |  John Herrick

Darian DeVries Previews Upcoming Game Between Indiana and Purdue

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Mike Braun is Confident Indiana Can Land Chicago Bears

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Several Teens Arrested in Carmel After Traffic Stop Leads to Guns and Drugs Seized

Dennis McCorkel
Local  |  Staff

Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Robberies

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Liz Brown Defends SB 76 Ahead of Final Statehouse Vote

Indianapolis Zoo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO On Leave of Absence

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local News  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
Local News  |  Nick Cottongim

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Bill Creating Bears Stadium Authority Moves Forward

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat in Indiana

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close