Man Dies at Hospital After Shooting on Indy’s South Side

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a shooting Thursday night on the south side of Indianapolis.

Just after 6 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to Community South Hospital after a man walked in with a gunshot wound.

Police said they performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the man had been shot in the 7000 block of Camden Street.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the shooting investigation. The victim’s identity will be released once his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)-262-8477.