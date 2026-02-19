Listen Live
Team USA Stuns Canada In Overtime To Win Olympic Gold

Team USA triumphed in a thrilling overtime victory against Canada to claim the gold medal in women’s hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Published on February 19, 2026

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 13
Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The game, held at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, was a nail-biter from start to finish.

Canada struck first with a shorthanded goal by Kristin O’Neill early in the second period, putting the Americans on the back foot.

Despite relentless offensive pressure, Team USA struggled to find the back of the net until the final moments of regulation.

With just over two minutes remaining, Hilary Knight, the team’s veteran leader, redirected a shot from Laila Edwards to tie the game at 1-1, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Overtime showcased the high stakes and intensity of Olympic hockey.

Just over four minutes into the extra period, Megan Keller capitalized on a Canadian line change.

Receiving a perfect pass from Taylor Heise, Keller maneuvered past a defender and fired the puck through the legs of Canadian goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens, securing a 2-1 victory for Team USA.

This win not only marked a dramatic comeback but also solidified Team USA’s dominance in the tournament, where they outscored opponents 31-1 before the final.

Team USA Stuns Canada in Overtime to Win Olympic GoldFor Knight, the game was particularly historic, as her tying goal made her the all-time leading scorer in U.S. women’s Olympic hockey history.

The victory adds another chapter to the storied USA-Canada rivalry and cements this American squad as one of the greatest in history

