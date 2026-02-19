Listen Live
Several Teens Arrested in Carmel After Traffic Stop Leads to Guns and Drugs Seized

Carmel Police arrested four teenagers early Wednesday morning after a routine traffic stop in Carmel uncovered multiple firearms and illegal drugs, authorities said.

Published on February 19, 2026

Source: Hamilton County Sherrif’s Office

CARMEL, Ind.–Police arrested four teenagers early Wednesday morning after a routine traffic stop in Carmel uncovered multiple firearms and illegal drugs, authorities said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop just after midnight in the 9900 block of Keystone Parkway southbound, near the border between Carmel and Indianapolis, after observing a traffic violation, officials reported.

According to law enforcement, five teens were inside the vehicle when it was stopped. During the subsequent investigation, deputies found several firearms, including guns equipped with high capacity magazines and at least one pistol that had been illegally modified into a fully automatic weapon with a conversion switch.

In addition to the weapons, deputies recovered marijuana and evidence of dealing, officers said.

As a result of the discovery, four teenagers, including three juveniles, were taken into custody on multiple charges. Preliminary reports indicate the charges include dangerous possession of a firearm by a juvenile, possession of a machine gun, and dealing marijuana along with related drug counts.

The identities of those arrested have not been released publicly. Officials noted that the traffic stop highlights ongoing concerns about illegal weapons and drugs in the community and the dangers first responders face while on patrol.

Hamilton County authorities are continuing to investigate the case, and additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

